Albedo selects Aerospacelab products for its very-low Earth Observation (VLEO) satellite

Albedo, the first company to offer aerial-quality imagery from space, has signed with Aerospacelab to acquire their product suite for their first VLEO satellite.

Logan, Utah, United States, 9 August 2023 – 16:30 CET – Aerospacelab, a fast-growing Belgian startup specialized in designing, manufacturing and operating small satellites, and Albedo, a trailblazing Denver-based startup specialized in providing aerial-quality imagery from space, are pleased to announce they have awarded a contract to Aerospacelab for a selection of products that will be integrated in their first ever very-low Earth Observation (VLEO) satellite.

The bundle comprises flight-proven subsystems entirely developed and built in-house by Aerospacelab. Under the terms of the agreement, Albedo will be supplied with subsystem hardware ranging from command and data handling, power management and telecommunications.

Benoit Deper, CEO and founder of Aerospacelab comments: “Aerospacelab’s expertise is to develop in-house and vertically integrate the design, manufacturing and operations of Versatile Satellite Platforms (VSP) as well as their embedded subsystems. This new collaboration with Albedo does not only lay down the foundations of an exciting partnership that will, throughout the supply of our avionics bundle, witness Albedo’s success with their first VLEO satellite but it also paves the way for future collaborations wherein leveraging each other's strengths can result in cutting-edge solutions, faster development, and broader perspectives. Albedo’s commitment to building their first VLEO satellite demonstrates their dedication to innovation and progress in Earth Observation technology and we are thrilled to be a part of that journey.”

AyJay Lasater, CTO and co-founder of Albedo, comments: “We already know that high resolution imagery for satellites has the potential to revolutionize various industries, including agriculture and urban planning, by providing detailed and accurate data. Yet, Albedo’s goals is to go steps further by providing the highest spatial resolution available in the commercial industry today, with co-collected 10cm visible and 2m thermal imagery. We’ve chosen to be selective about what to build in-house vs buy, and through our collaboration with Aerospacelab and the supply of their components, we’re continuing the rapid development our first VLEO satellite and our full constellation. A constellation which promises to provide unparalleled clarity and certainty about climate, agriculture, insurance, energy, mapping, utilities, and defense."

About Aerospacelab

Founded in 2018, Aerospacelab is a fast-growing company specialized in designing, manufacturing and operating small satellite systems. Thanks to its versatile satellite platform, Aerospacelab provides international stakeholders with an access to space and geospatial intelligence, offering proprietary high-resolution satellite data and therefore facilitating improved decision-making based on information supported by reliable evidence. With a unique vertically integrated approach, the company is paving the road to an optimized and cost-efficient way to space. Headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), Aerospacelab has also offices in Switzerland and France with an overall headcount of over 200 employees.

About Albedo

Albedo builds VLEO satellites that collect visible and thermal imagery at the highest resolution commercially available, allowing its customers to see with clarity, and act with certainty. Once launched, the company will operate the satellites to provide imagery-as-a-service to industries including agriculture, insurance, energy, mapping, utilities, and defense. For more information, please visit https://albedo.com/.