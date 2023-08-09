KBKG Experts Appointed to the American Society of Cost Segregation Professionals Board

Principal Eddie Price elected as board President

PASADENA, CA, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Headlined by newly elected President, Eddie Price, KBKG a leading provider of turnkey tax services and solutions, saw four of its cost segregation experts appointed to the board of the American Society of Cost Segregation Professionals (ASCSP).

Price will serve a two-year term as ASCSP President, effective August 1, 2023. This is the first time he and elected Director of the Board, Winston Shurtz, will serve in their roles, while KBKG Principals, Lester Cook and Malik Javed, will continue their terms. Cook serves as the appointed ASCSP Secretary, while Javed is Chair of the Technical Standards Committee.

“I’m honored to have been elected President of such a well-respected organization, and equally proud of KBKG’s presence on the board,” Price said. “For years, KBKG has been looked upon as a leader in our industry and having so many of our experts represented shows how hard we have worked to get to this point.”

ASCSP is the preeminent professional organization for Cost Segregation experts which creates rules for the industry and sets guidelines for professionals. In addition to providing ongoing education and certifications for its members, the ASCSP serves as a liaison between the industry and law makers.

Having joined the ASCSP in 2008, Price received his Certified Cost Segregation Professional (CCSP) designation in 2011, where he later became Chair of the Education Committee. He will finish his role as Chair of the Testing Committee prior to beginning his term as the ASCSP President. Price is based out of the KBKG’s Dallas office, overseeing the South region, where he has over 40 years of Cost Segregation experience.

Cook has been a member of the ASCSP since 2008 and earned his CSSP designation in 2015. He currently serves as Chair of the Ethics Committee and is a past member of the Testing Committee. He is serving his second term as secretary. Cook works out of KBKG’s Chicago office and leads the Midwest region, having guided clients for over 20 years in Cost Segregation and Fixed Asset Depreciation.

Javed became an ASCSP member in 2008 as well, earning his CCSP designation in 2012. While he currently heads the Technical Standards Committee, Javed has also been on the Board of Directors for four years. With nearly 20 years of Cost Segregation experience, Javed is the national leader of KBKG’s Cost Segregation practice.

Since 2019, Shurtz has been with the ASCSP, the same year he earned his designation, and has served on the Conference Committee for two years. With more than 17 years of experience in the Cost Segregation space, Shurtz is based out of KBKG’s Atlanta office and provides engineering-based results across various industries.

About KBKG

Established in 1999 with offices across the U.S., KBKG provides turnkey tax solutions to CPAs and businesses, including Employee Retention Credits (ERC), Research & Development Tax Credits, Cost Segregation, Green Building Tax Incentives (179D Deductions and 45L Tax Credits), Transfer Pricing for multinational businesses, and more. KBKG has offices established throughout the country with employees located nationwide to better assist its partners and clients.

For more information about KBKG, please visit KBKG.com.

