5G Chipset Market: Recent Trends, Industry Growth, Top Manufacturers Analysis, and Business Opportunities By 2030

5G Chipset Market

The 5G chipset market size was valued at $13.26 billion in 2020, & is projected to reach $92.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Global 5G Chipset Market. The research provides a clear picture of the market’s current needs and future prospects. The research study gives a 360-degree overview of the overall market environment by supplying details on the 5G Chipset Market size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental & regional analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape and other factors for the projected forecast period.

The Research report presents a complete judgment of the 5G Chipset Market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. The report is a useful resource for businesses, investors, shareholders and new entrants to gain an in-depth understanding of the market and make informed decisions and settle on educated business choices based on their business goals.

The analysis sheds insight on the global 5G Chipset Market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Businesses can evaluate the Porter's Five Forces Analysis to determine the structure, level of competition, and industry's strengths and weaknesses. The report also contains information and statistics, tables and figures that are used in strategic planning for the company’s success. The report will be remarkable in its ability to provide worldwide investors with the information they need to make informed judgments about the market. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international 5G Chipset Market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on. The global 5G Chipset Market report demonstrates information about the current and historical data of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the global 5G Chipset Market is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, 5G Chipset market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the prominent players of the global 5G Chipset Industry include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Broadcom, Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Mediatek Inc., Xilinx Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qorvo, and Infineon Technologies AG.

Segmentation Analysis:

The 5G chipset market is segmented by IC type, operational frequency, product, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of IC type, the market is divided into radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC), application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), cellular integrated circuit (Cellular IC), and millimeter wave integrated circuit (mmWave IC). The application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, in 2020, and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period.

On the basis of operational frequency, it is segmented into sub-6 GHz, between 26 & 39 GHz, and above 39 GHz. The sub-6 GHz segment acquired maximum revenue in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market in coming years.

On the basis of product, the market is classified into devices, customer premises equipment (CPE), and network infrastructure equipment. The devices segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, and is anticipated to garner significant market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is bifurcated into automotive & transportation, energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, consumer electronics, industrial automation and others. The consumer electronics segment acquired the largest 5G chipset market share in 2020. However, the BFSI segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2021 to 2030.

By Region:

1) North America (Canada, Mexico, and the United States)

2) Europe (France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe)

3) Asia-Pacific (Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific)

4) LAMEA (Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America)

