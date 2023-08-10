Blue Suisse: MetaTrader 5 will help us become a leading brokerage firm
The Malta-based online trading firm Blue Suisse has announced the launch of a new trading platform that will benefit retail and institutional clients.GOZO, MALTA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Online trading and financial services company Blue Suisse has launched MetaTrader 5 for its retail and institutional clients. Blue Suisse traders will be able to use the new platform at no additional cost.
The global trading landscape is constantly evolving, requiring all market players to embrace innovative solutions. To stay ahead of the curve, companies continuously seek to adopt cutting-edge technologies.
MetaTrader 5 is renowned for its advanced features, user-friendly interface, and robust capabilities, making it the perfect choice to enhance our clients’ trading experience. The support for automated trading strategies allows our clients to take advantage of algorithmic trading.
With this update, the company renewed its commitment for providing personalized, top-notch trading service as the forefront of its business strategy.
Mr. Sinan Aslan, Blue Suisse Director, has commented on the launch:
"We couldn't be more pleased with the first platform launch results. MetaTrader 5 is renowned for its advanced features, user-friendly interface, and robust capabilities. The platform's exceptional versatility and feature-rich environment have effectively met our clients' diverse needs, proving that MetaTrader 5 is the perfect choice to enhance the trading experience. Most importantly, the platform launch is perfectly aligned with our goal, which is to deliver a seamless and cutting-edge trading experience to our clients. We believe that MetaTrader 5 is an invaluable tool for achieving this goal. We have taken a giant leap forward by launching MetaTrader 5 which will help us become a leading brokerage firm."
Mr. Aslan has additionally mentioned that with MetaTrader 5's support for automated trading strategies, their clients can take advantage of algorithmic trading. Furthermore, traders will have better trading conditions and personalized support via the new platform.
Blue Suisse is regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). The company operates in accordance with the European Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID). The company is based in Malta, Europe.
