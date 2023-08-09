23 Cities Across America Galvanize to Support HBCUs and their Students Through UNCF’s Walk for Education Campaign

With recent Supreme Court rulings affecting students of color, supporting UNCF’s annual National Walk for Education is more essential than ever to help raise vitally needed funds to empower HBCUs and their students

Washington, D.C., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Walk for Education® Campaign, a movement in support of HBCUs and the students they serve, launches into full-swing nationwide on Saturday, Aug. 12. With walkers, runners, bikers, skaters, and virtual participants, supporters help raise the critical funds UNCF needs to fulfill its mission of support to its member HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities).

The recent Supreme Court rulings on Affirmative Action and student debt—two critical issues facing students of color—make supporting the work of UNCF to empower students to pursue their educational and career endeavors even more crucial.

“In light of continuing racial issues and the recent rulings by the Supreme Court, our schools and students need as much support as UNCF can give them,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer, UNCF. “UNCF is asking corporations, foundations, HBCU alums and other individual supporters to join UNCF to raise needed funds through our Walk for Education events. Have fun while doing good!”



Funds raised by the UNCF Walk for Education directly affect UNCF’s ability to impact students and change their lives—which improves the health of our national economy by bringing diverse voices to many professions across our nation.

UNCF is hosting 23 Walk for Education virtual and live events around the country, from August through February 2024 with a goal of raising at least $2.5 million for the organization. Walks are being conducted in these cities/local areas across the United States:



• Birmingham – August 19

• Charlotte – October 15

• Chicago – September 16

• Cleveland – September 30

• Columbus, OH – September 16

• Dallas/North Texas – September 16

• Dayton – October 7

• Detroit – August 19

• Houston/South Texas – September 9

• Lexington, KY – September 23

• Milwaukee – August 12

• Minneapolis – September 23

• New England – October 4

• New Orleans – October 21

• New York – September 27

• New Jersey – November 11

• Orlando – September 16

• Richmond/Virginia – September 16

• Upstate, SC – September 16

• Tampa Bay – February 10

• Toledo – August 26

Help make a difference by walking, running or cycling for deserving students and UNCF-member HBCUs or donating online to a specific UNCF Walk for Education® event.





This year’s UNCF National Walk for Education national sponsors are long-time UNCF supporters Colgate-Palmolive and Lowe’s. Additionally, General Motors in Detroit has been a legacy donor for 79 years and has assembled UNCF’s largest corporate fundraising Walk for Education team for the past 24 years. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to contact their local UNCF office for sponsorship and other support opportunities.



To learn more or participate in a local UNCF National Walk for Education closest to you, visit UNCF.org/NationalWalk.

###



About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 13% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 24% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

Monique LeNoir United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 202-810-0231 monique.lenoir@uncf.org