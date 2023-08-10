4th Annual Gayle O'Connor Spirit Award: Honoring the Unforgettable Legacy
Celebrate the life and legacy of Gayle O'Connor by nominating a deserving individual for the 4th Annual Gayle O'Connor Spirit Award.
Seamus and I are grateful as we envision another deserving individual, embodying Gayle's spirit, receiving this honor. Thank you all for ensuring this beautiful tradition continues to flourish”NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A radiant legacy endures. The 4th Annual Gayle O'Connor Spirit Award will retake center stage on eDiscovery Day in December 2023. The award commemorates legal marketing professional Gayle O'Connor's spirit—embodying energy, enthusiasm, and passion. We are excited to announce that nominations are open until October 15, 2023.
— Tom O'Connor
The 4th Annual Gayle O'Connor Spirit Award presents a unique opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate individuals who embody the spirit of Gayle O'Connor in their work. It is a call to reflect on those who have positively shaped our lives and careers, just as Gayle did for many. So let's come together and celebrate the spirit of Gayle O'Connor by nominating deserving individuals today.
Gayle O'Connor's vibrant spirit continues to illuminate our community, marking an indelible legacy remembered fondly by all who knew her. The award, honoring her essence, seeks to recognize individuals whose work echoes her unique charisma and devotion.
Our industry has witnessed numerous awards acknowledging technical proficiency, legal acumen, and marketing strategies. However, the Gayle O'Connor Spirit Award celebrates the "human" spirit. It commemorates the unquenchable enthusiasm, tenacity, and generous nature that Gayle personified.
Tom O'Connor, Gayle O'Connor's husband and Director of the Gulf Coast Legal Technology Center, expressed his happiness about the 4th Annual Gayle O'Connor Spirit Award.
"It's remarkable to see the growth of this award over the years, a true testament to our community's support. This growth is not just about the award—it's about keeping Gayle's memory alive, her impactful legacy. Seamus (our son) and I are grateful as we envision another deserving individual, embodying Gayle's spirit, receiving this honor. Thank you all for ensuring this beautiful tradition continues to flourish."
Past Recipients
Past recipients of this prestigious award include Tom O'Connor on behalf of Gayle O'Connor, Joy Murao, and Sheila Grela. They are shining examples of Gayle's indefatigable spirit, having considerably impacted the community.
"Gayle was an amazing, beautiful woman whose spirit and enthusiasm shined so bright," stated previous recipient Joy Murao. "This award is a special way to pay tribute to her and celebrate others in our community who share her qualities. I am truly fortunate to have called her friend!"
Nominate a Deserving Individual Today
We encourage everyone to nominate individuals who epitomize Gayle O'Connor's spirit and contribute to e-discovery, legal technology, information governance, cybersecurity, or data privacy. Submit nominations at Gayle O'Connor Spirit Award Nominations.
About the Gayle O'Connor Spirit Award
The Gayle O'Connor (GO) Spirit Award celebrates e-discovery and legal technology community members whose singular energy, enthusiasm, and verve echo the spirit of the late Gayle O'Connor (1956-2020). The GO Spirit Award recipients have contributed to e-discovery, legal technology, information governance, cybersecurity, or data privacy through efforts that inspire, educate, or promote our community's common interest and cohesion. Recipients of the GO Spirit Award are individuals in the legal profession who best exemplifies Gayle O'Connor's spirit and work ethic by serving as an example for other individuals in the profession through attitude, collegiality, energy, and accomplishments, thereby serving as a positive example for not just those in the legal industry but all people. Each recipient's efforts inspire, educate, or promote the common interest and cohesion of our community. The GO Spirit Award is presented each December on eDiscovery Day. Learn more about the GO Spirit Award on LinkedIn.
