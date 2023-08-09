Resonate Launches Access to Industry-spanning, Privacy-safe, Proprietary AI-powered Data on Snowflake Marketplace

Resonate Elements Data will enable joint customers to leverage continuously refreshed, individual-level consumer intelligence scaled to the US population

RESTON, Va., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate, the pioneer in AI-powered, privacy-safe consumer data and intelligence, today announced the launch of the Resonate Elements dataset on Snowflake Marketplace. The dataset is proprietary Resonate deterministic data, directly observed behavioral data and offline demographic data clients use to predict & continuously update a detailed understanding of individual consumers. This new availability will enable organizations to leverage the Snowflake-centralized data experience to find the “why” behind consumer behavior available in real time in Resonate Elements data for improved engagement, conversion, and loyalty.



“Our focus on AI-powered consumer understanding is only surpassed by our customer obsession. Delivering the unparalleled Resonate dataset through industry leaders like Snowflake, helps us fulfill our goal of empowering clients with the data to drive meaningful growth,” Resonate CEO Bryan Gernert said. “We continue to focus on leveraging AI and other emerging technologies to enable global organizations with data to fuel every part of their ecosystem. Unlike any other offering on the market, Resonate data – powered by rAI, our AI neural network – allows brands and agencies to easily access a scaled and precise understanding of any dimension of the US consumer, empowering brands and agencies with an unprecedented advantage over their competition.”

By launching accessibility on Snowflake Marketplace, Resonate is easier for Snowflake customers to explore and access Resonate Elements data to drive customer lifetime value. Elements data is continuously refreshed AI-powered consumer data and offers:

Best-in-class psychographics and preferences that scale to 230M consumer profiles

Unique and scaled intent signals across industries and that can be used in custom modeling

The most predictive future behavior, based on consumers actions, values and preferences



Resonate has the following dataset s available on Snowflake Marketplace:

Resonate Elements Data

Resonate Human Element Data

Resonate Recent Events Data

Resonate Financial Services Data

Resonate Insurance Data

Resonate Investments Data

Resonate Banking Data

Resonate Health and Wellness Data

Resonate ESG Data

Resonate Voter Landscape Data

“The launch of Resonate’s data on Snowflake Marketplace demonstrates the company’s commitment to helping our customers mobilize their data,” said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace. “We look forward to partnering with Resonate to drive deeper value for Snowflake’s Data Cloud ecosystem through Resonate’s privacy-safe consumer marketing insights, available today through Snowflake’s single, integrated platform.”

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake’s ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid , allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to discover, evaluate, and purchase the data, data services, and applications needed to innovate for business, click here.

About Resonate

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Resonate is a pioneer in AI-driven data and intelligence, delivering proprietary, privacy-safe consumer data for insights, analysis and activation. The Resonate dataset includes more than 14,000 rich, relevant, real-time data points that holistically describe more than 230 million US individual profiles. Resonate data is delivered through data append, the easy-to-use Resonate Ignite platform, or through the highly-rated Resonate Managed Media Services. Hundreds of companies use Resonate to drive more effective marketing strategy and execution fueled by a more comprehensive understanding of their audience that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why people choose, buy, or support certain brands, products, or causes. Visit Resonate at www.resonate.com.

Media Contact:

Margaret Brown

pr@resonate.com