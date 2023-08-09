Dr. Akoury Proudly Announces: "SECRETS OF HEALTHY AGING" Book Launch - Available Now for Free on Amazon

Dr. Akoury, approaching 70 with grace and radiance, embodies the power of her own healthy aging advice. Age is just a number, and her holistic approach to well-being shines through in every youthful smile and vibrant moment.

Don't miss the chance to grab your FREE copy of 'SECRETS OF HEALTHY AGING' by Dr. Akoury. Embrace a holistic journey to vitality and well-being. Your health is your true treasure, and this deal is a golden opportunity you can't afford to miss!

Share the 'SECRETS OF HEALTHY AGING' book with friends and ignite their journey to vitality! Because when knowledge is shared, wellness multiplies. Don't keep this treasure to yourself – spread the word and empower others to embrace a life of holistic well-being!

Embodying Transformation and Harmony: The AWAREmed logo symbolizes our holistic approach to wellness, uniting mind, body, and spirit for optimal well-being. Join us on a transformative journey towards lasting health.

Unveiling Holistic Wellness Secrets: Dr. Akoury Offers Her Acclaimed Book for Free Download - Discover Essential Knowledge for Healthy Aging

Aging is not lost youth but a new stage of opportunity and strength.”
— Betty Friedan
JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Unlocking the Secrets of Healthy Aging: Dr. Akoury's Timely Gift on National Book Lover's Day

National Book Lover's Day is a celebration that ignites the joy of reading and the quest for knowledge. In a remarkable alignment, Dr. Dalal Akoury, renowned expert in holistic wellness, has chosen this auspicious occasion to offer a transformative gift to readers around the world. For the next 3 days, her enlightening book "SECRETS OF HEALTHY AGING" will be available for FREE on Amazon, allowing individuals to embark on a journey of holistic well-being and age-defying wisdom.

Dr. Akoury's book is not just a collection of pages; it's a guiding light that illuminates the path to graceful aging. It stands as a testament to her profound expertise in holistic wellness and integrative medicine. The book serves as a beacon for those who seek to harness the power of a balanced lifestyle, nourishing nutrition, physical activity, and mental resilience.

One of the pivotal revelations within the book is the concept that healthy aging is a lifelong endeavor that begins at a young age. Through practical insights, Dr. Akoury emphasizes the importance of cultivating wellness habits from an early stage. From maintaining a nutritious diet to engaging in regular exercise, practicing restful sleep, embracing joyful moments, and stimulating the mind with brain-boosting activities, her book offers a holistic roadmap for individuals to follow.

"I believe that knowledge is the foundation of well-being, and I am thrilled to share my insights with readers who are eager to embrace a life of vitality and longevity," says Dr. Akoury. "National Book Lover's Day is the perfect opportunity to extend this gift, enabling individuals to explore the transformative power of holistic living."

This gesture not only highlights Dr. Akoury's commitment to promoting holistic wellness but also underscores her dedication to spreading accessible and impactful knowledge. The book offers readers a chance to immerse themselves in her expertise and embark on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

As individuals across the world celebrate National Book Lover's Day, they have the exceptional opportunity to access "SECRETS OF HEALTHY AGING" and unlock the transformative insights that Dr. Akoury offers. This gift extends beyond the pages of the book, empowering readers to take charge of their health and well-being in a holistic and meaningful way.

For media inquiries or further information about "SECRETS OF HEALTHY AGING," please contact:

Shannon Head
Social Media Manager
shannon@awaremed.net

About Dr. Dalal Akoury:
Dr. Dalal Akoury is a respected leader in the field of holistic wellness and integrative medicine. With a wealth of expertise, she has dedicated her career to empowering individuals to live healthier, happier lives through a holistic approach to well-being. Her book "SECRETS OF HEALTHY AGING" embodies her passion for guiding individuals toward a life of vitality and grace.

Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Discover How To Combat The Effects Of Aging Through Fighting Inflammation | Dr. Akoury, AWAREmed

You just read:

Dr. Akoury Proudly Announces: "SECRETS OF HEALTHY AGING" Book Launch - Available Now for Free on Amazon

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
Company/Organization
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center. 1604 Lamons Lane, Suite 202, Johnson City,TN 37604
Johnson City, Tennessee, 37604
United States
+1 843-957-1196
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD, is a highly respected and accomplished physician specializing in integrative medicine, functional medicine, and holistic healthcare. With extensive experience in the field, she has become a prominent figure in empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness. Dr. Akoury is the founder and Medical Director of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, a comprehensive medical practice located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. AWAREmed focuses on addressing the root causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. Dr. Akoury believes in a personalized approach to medicine, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires individualized care. Through her expertise in integrative medicine, Dr. Akoury combines the best of conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies. She takes into account the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health, promoting a holistic approach to well-being. By integrating cutting-edge medical technologies with evidence-based practices, she provides patients with comprehensive treatment options to restore balance and optimize their health. Dr. Akoury is renowned for her dedication to preventive medicine and lifestyle interventions. She emphasizes the importance of nutrition, exercise, stress management, and detoxification in achieving and maintaining good health. Her approach empowers patients to take an active role in their own well-being, promoting long-term positive changes and sustainable lifestyle habits. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Dalal Akoury is a sought-after speaker, educator, and author. She frequently presents at medical conferences and seminars, sharing her knowledge and insights on integrative medicine and holistic healthcare. Her contributions to the field have earned her recognition and numerous awards. Dr. Akoury's passion for helping others extends beyond her practice. She is actively involved in charitable initiatives and community outreach programs, aiming to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need. Through her unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and her compassionate approach to patient care, Dr. Dalal Akoury has become a trusted authority in integrative medicine. Her work at AWAREmed continues to transform the lives of countless individuals, inspiring them to embrace a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center: AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is a renowned medical practice founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD. Located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, AWAREmed offers a comprehensive range of integrative and holistic healthcare services. At AWAREmed, the focus is on addressing the underlying causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. The center provides individualized care, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires personalized treatment plans. By combining conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies, AWAREmed offers innovative approaches to health and wellness. The center's services encompass various aspects of preventive and functional medicine. Patients have access to comprehensive medical evaluations, advanced laboratory testing, nutritional counseling, detoxification programs, weight management solutions, stress management techniques, and more. AWAREmed's integrative approach aims to optimize health, enhance vitality, and promote overall well-being. Under the guidance of Dr. Dalal Akoury, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their health. By addressing the root causes of illness and promoting lifestyle changes, AWAREmed helps patients achieve sustainable, long-term health improvements. The center's commitment to personalized care, combined with a holistic approach, sets it apart as a leader in the field of integrative medicine.

More From This Author
Dr. Akoury Proudly Announces: "SECRETS OF HEALTHY AGING" Book Launch - Available Now for Free on Amazon
Dr. Dalal Akoury Empowers with Immediate Anxiety Relief: Unveiling 5-Minute Strategies for Lasting Calm
Renowned Physician Dr. Dalal Akoury Unveils 3 Essential Health Tips from Decades of Medical Expertise
View All Stories From This Author