Pelosi Statement on One-Year Anniversary of the CHIPS and Science Act

San Francisco – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement marking one year since the CHIPS and Science Act was signed into law:

“One year ago today, with the stroke of President Biden’s pen, our Nation took a giant leap into the future.

“With the enactment of our CHIPS and Science Law, America declared our economic independence: powering a manufacturing boom, driving decades of scientific discovery and creating good-paying jobs across the country. At the same time, this landmark law furthered Democrats’ commitment to justice and inclusion – recruiting talented young Americans into STEM careers to help solve our toughest challenges, including the climate crisis.

“The CHIPS and Science Law was a great triumph of patriotism, ensuring that America will continue outcompete any country on Earth. And under the visionary leadership of President Biden, America’s beacon of excellence in science, innovation and inclusivity will glow for generations to come.”