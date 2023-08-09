Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,010 in the last 365 days.

Pelosi Statement on One-Year Anniversary of the CHIPS and Science Act

San Francisco – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement marking one year since the CHIPS and Science Act was signed into law:

“One year ago today, with the stroke of President Biden’s pen, our Nation took a giant leap into the future.

“With the enactment of our CHIPS and Science Law, America declared our economic independence: powering a manufacturing boom, driving decades of scientific discovery and creating good-paying jobs across the country.  At the same time, this landmark law furthered Democrats’ commitment to justice and inclusion – recruiting talented young Americans into STEM careers to help solve our toughest challenges, including the climate crisis.

“The CHIPS and Science Law was a great triumph of patriotism, ensuring that America will continue outcompete any country on Earth.  And under the visionary leadership of President Biden, America’s beacon of excellence in science, innovation and inclusivity will glow for generations to come.”

You just read:

Pelosi Statement on One-Year Anniversary of the CHIPS and Science Act

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more