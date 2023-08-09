Submit Release
Coming soon! 45th annual Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships

Aug. 11-13, 2023 in Sherbrooke, Quebec

OTTAWA, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: The Royal Canadian Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships: Canada’s only national Track and Field competition for the under 16 and under 18 categories
   
WHEN: August 11-13, 2023- Competition begins Friday, August 11 –8:30 a.m. ET
   
WHERE: Université de Sherbrooke stadium, 2500 Bd de l'Université, Sherbrooke, QC
   
WHO: Over 900 Track and Field athletes from across Canada
   

Competition livestream:

Watch live starting August 11: live action
(Note: Link will be updated closer to competition day 1)

Learn more and view schedule:
2023 Legion Nationals information centre
Legion Nationals background

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., and Europe. With more than 250,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Public Relations / Media Inquiries:

Nujma Bond, nbond@legion.ca, 343-540-7604

PublicRelations@Legion.ca
Legion.ca
