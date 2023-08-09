Coming soon! 45th annual Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships

Aug. 11-13, 2023 in Sherbrooke, Quebec

WHAT: The Royal Canadian Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships: Canada’s only national Track and Field competition for the under 16 and under 18 categories WHEN: August 11-13, 2023- Competition begins Friday, August 11 –8:30 a.m. ET WHERE: Université de Sherbrooke stadium, 2500 Bd de l'Université, Sherbrooke, QC WHO: Over 900 Track and Field athletes from across Canada

Watch live starting August 11: live action

2023 Legion Nationals information centre

Legion Nationals background

Twitter/X

Facebook

Instagram

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., and Europe. With more than 250,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Nujma Bond, nbond@legion.ca, 343-540-7604

