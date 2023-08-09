TopLine Financial Credit Union Receives National Recognition for Adult Financial Education Efforts

TopLine recognized as a national top adult financial literacy educator

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , was honored with a national award from the Credit Union Financial Education Network (CUFEN) in the adult education category for the number of adults reached through personal financial education efforts. The award was presented during the CUFEN annual conference on July 26 held in Burlington, Vermont.

CUFEN recently reported that Minnesota credit unions reached 1,083 adults and students combined through a variety of financial education efforts. TopLine Financial Credit Union contributed to this successful outreach by reaching over 387 adults with more than 32 hours of financial literacy programming, in which employees and partners delivered in-person and virtual personal finance sessions across the Twin Cities and beyond during 2022.

A longstanding supporter of adult financial education, TopLine reaches adults by hosting a wide-array of free and open to the public learning sessions that include collaborating with non-profit and community partners like LSS Financial Counseling to conduct sessions on Repaying Your Federal Student Loans, Crafting a Budget, Reducing Debt, Improving Your Credit Score, Facing Financial Uncertainty, Scam Proof Your Finances, inviting guest speakers from a local law firm to host estate planning seminar series, working with the Minnesota Credit Union Network and Trulync Medicare Advisors to offer Medicare advice, and tapping TopLine employee experts from the credit union’s Business Services, Mortgage Services, Investment Services and Insurance Agency to educate on a variety of topics including starting a small business, home buying process, retirement planning and long-term care.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Credit Union Financial Education Network for our adult financial education efforts in supporting financial wellness for all,” said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, TopLine Financial Credit Union. “Along with our many other credit union colleagues that provide financial education opportunities, we are dedicated to providing financial guidance to help members and consumers improve their financial health.”

The Credit Union Financial Education Network, formerly known as National Youth Involvement Board (NYIB), strives to equip credit union industry professionals with resources, guidance and leadership to provide financial education opportunities for all ages. Visit www.cufen.org to learn more.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest credit union, with assets of more than $781 million and serves over 50,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. To learn more, visit TopLine’s online Financial Learning Center or for sessions visit https://www.toplinecu.com/resources/financial-education/events. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.toplinecu.com/foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com

763.391.0872

