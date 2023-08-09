25 by 2025 Campaign to Help 25% of Domestic Violence Shelters Become Pet Friendly by 2025

More Pet-Owning Survivors Can Escape Abuse When Shelters Accept Pets

Sacramento, California, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedRover® and Greater Good Charities are proud to announce the official launch of the 25 by 2025 campaign, powered by PetSmart Charities, and supported by Purina. This national initiative is helping 25% of domestic violence shelters in the United States become pet friendly by the year 2025.

Every year, countless survivors of domestic violence face a heartbreaking decision: leave their pets behind or remain with abusers. The lack of pet-friendly programs in domestic violence shelters prevents many survivors from escaping with their beloved companions, causing immense emotional distress and forcing them to make unimaginable sacrifices.

"We firmly believe that no survivor should have to choose between their own safety and the well-being of their cherished pets," said RedRover’s Director of Collaboration and Outreach, Katie Campbell. "The 25 by 2025 campaign represents a critical step towards creating a more compassionate and inclusive environment within domestic violence shelters, where survivors and their pets can heal and rebuild their lives together."

The 25 by 2025 campaign is working closely with domestic violence shelters, advocates, and supporters nationwide to help raise awareness about the lack of pet-friendly shelters. By providing resources, education, and links to funding, the campaign empowers shelters to create pet-friendly spaces that support the safety and well-being of both survivors and their pets.

“We understand that saying 'no' to survivors’ requests to bring pets to shelter is both a barrier to service and heartbreaking to domestic violence shelter staff,” said Bryna Donnelly, vice president of pet programs at Greater Good Charities. “We are helping shelters move from 'no' to 'yes' because we know keeping the human-animal bond intact is critical during times of crisis.”

To support the 25 by 2025 campaign, everyone including survivor advocates, survivors, veterinary professionals, and animal lovers are encouraged to visit 25by2025.org. Here, they can learn more about the campaign, how to donate, what funding resources are available, and explore opportunities to get involved.

“When pet families know they can flee from violence with their safety intact, it’s one less barrier they have to overcome, said Sarah Ocampo, sr. community grants manager at PetSmart Charities. We’re proud to support this effort to keep pets and people together when they need each other most.”

About RedRover

RedRover is a 501(c)(3) national animal welfare nonprofit organization. Since 1987, RedRover has focused on bringing animals out of crisis and strengthening the human-animal bond through emergency sheltering, disaster relief services, financial assistance, and education. Since 2012, RedRover has awarded 197 grants to shelters in 46 states, totaling more than $3.6 million and providing more than 443,000 safe nights for pets. Additionally, Safe Housing grants have created the first pet-friendly domestic violence shelter in 10 states! RedRover has earned a coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. To learn how RedRover is creating a more compassionate world, visit RedRover.org.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, has invested more than $575 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

About PetSmart Charities®

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps up to 400,000 pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter and emergency relief. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $500 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

