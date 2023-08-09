APA Foundation Encourages Action with First Major Mental Health Public Awareness Initiative

Washington, D.C., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Psychiatric Association Foundation (APAF) launched a transformative awareness campaign that empowers individuals to take the first step to address their mental health. As the country faces an ongoing mental health crisis, APAF is shifting the conversation to ensure that people prioritize their mental well-being on par with their physical well-being.

The campaign – Mental Health Care Works – is a comprehensive initiative now in market that raises awareness around the signs and symptoms of mental health disorders, showcases the efficacy of seeking help, and encourages individuals to start conversations and take action. Informing the launch of this campaign, APAF fielded a national survey that found that while a large majority of the population are aware of mental health services in their area (76%), nearly a third (28%) are still experiencing mental health conditions without seeking treatment. And, although most people say they are aware of mental health services that exist in their area, it's still unclear to many where and how to access them.

"The mental health crisis in this country continues to grow – and while we see conditions worsening, far too few are seeking out resources, help, or treatment,” said Rawle Andrews, Jr., Esq., Executive Director of APAF. “Our team at APAF and the APA member community understand that mental health is a fundamental aspect of overall well-being, but few treat it as such. Through this campaign, we hope to raise awareness, combat discrimination, and encourage action for struggling individuals.”

While the campaign is set to roll out nationwide in early 2024, APAF is targeting Denver, CO, Raleigh, NC, and Baltimore/Washington, D.C. metropolitan area in the initial launch.

This campaign will leverage various channels to reach a wide audience and make a lasting impact on mental health. Key elements include:

Media: APAF will connect directly with diverse audiences with high-impact messaging — TV, the radio, on billboards and social media.

Landing Page: APAF has developed a dedicated landing page (mentalhealthcareworks.org) with helpful resources related to mental health. The landing page serves as a central hub for anyone taking the first step on starting their mental health journey.

Partnerships: APAF will look to engage both national and regional organizations to help ensure that individuals see that mental health care works.

“The message is that mental health care can be life-changing," said Saul Levin, M.D., M.P.A., CEO and Medical Director of the American Psychiatric Association, and APAF Board Chair. "Now more than ever, we're pleased to be leading this important effort to get the word out and know that we will have that impact. There is no health without good mental health, and no mental health without good physical health.”

For more information about the Mental Health Care Works campaign, please visit mentalhealthcareworks.org.



American Psychiatric Association Foundation

The American Psychiatric Association Foundation is the philanthropic and educational arm of APA. The APA Foundation promotes awareness of mental illnesses and the effectiveness of treatment, the importance of early intervention, access to care, and the need for high-quality services and treatment through a combination of public and professional education, research, research training, grants, and awards.

American Psychiatric Association

The American Psychiatric Association, founded in 1844, is the oldest medical association in the country. The APA is also the largest psychiatric association in the world with more than 38,000 physician members specializing in the diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and research of mental illnesses. APA’s vision is to ensure access to quality psychiatric diagnosis and treatment. For more information, please visit www.psychiatry.org.

Dana Harris American Psychiatric Association Foundation 202-459-9710 dharris@psych.org