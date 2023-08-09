Submit Release
08-09-2023 MILLION DOLLAR MEGA MILLIONS TICKET SOLD IN SHEPHERDSTOWN

CHARLESTON, W.VA.  – Although the $1.58 billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot was not hit in West Virginia, many winning tickets were sold in the state. The largest was a million dollar ticket sold at Food Lion #871 at Maddex Square in Shepherdstown.

The holder(s) of the ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Tuesday’s numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, and the MEGA BALL® was 14. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, for there are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot has reset to $20 million for Friday’s drawing.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which increases non-jackpot prizes. Tickets for the next draw must be purchased by 9:59 pm on Friday.

