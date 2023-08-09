Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends State Attorney Monique Worrell for Neglect of Duty and Incompetence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of State Attorney Monique Worrell of the 9th Judicial Circuit for neglecting her duty to faithfully prosecute crime in her jurisdiction. Worrell’s practices and policies have too often allowed violent criminals to escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct, thereby endangering the innocent civilians of Orange and Osceola counties. The Governor has the authority to suspend a state officer under Article IV, Section 7 of the Florida Constitution. The Governor has appointed former judge Andrew Bain to serve as State Attorney for the duration of the suspension. To view the Executive Order suspending Monique Worrell and appointing Andrew Bain, click here.

“It is my duty as Governor to ensure that the laws enacted by our duly elected Legislature are followed,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “The people of Central Florida deserve to have a State Attorney who will seek justice in accordance with the law instead of allowing violent criminals to roam the streets and find new victims.”

“We are fortunate to have a Governor committed to the rule of law and holding officials — especially those elected to protect the public — accountable for not doing the jobs they swore an oath to do,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody. “Ms. Worrell abdicated her responsibility as the circuit’s top prosecutor and her actions undermine the safety and security of our state and Floridians.”

Andrew Bain has most recently served as an Orange County judge in the 9th Judicial Circuit. He previously served as Assistant State Attorney in the 9th Circuit under State Attorney Jeffrey L. Ashton. He received his law degree from Florida A&M University College of Law and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami.

