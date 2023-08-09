Ukraine: 750 grants of up to €4,000 each from EU4Business for micro-business resilience and recovery

The new wave of EU4Business grants for micro-business, financed by the European Union and the German Government for a total of €3 million, was launched on August 8.

The main goal of the grants is to support the recovery of the activities of micro-entrepreneurs in the territories of Ukraine that were most affected by hostilities and were liberated, as well as strengthening the resilience of micro-businesses from all other regions of Ukraine in the conditions of the ongoing war.

“The European Union steps up its support to Ukrainian businesses during wartime, especially to small entrepreneurs who are currently struggling the most,” said Remi Duflot, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine. “Already at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the EU successfully implemented a similar grant programme to help 300 relocated micro-enterprises affected by the war. With this new wave of micro-grants, we aim to help 750 more companies to cover their urgent liquidity needs, support their return home and recovery of business operations, particularly in the newly liberated territories of Ukraine.”

Under the new grant wave, micro-entrepreneurs will be able to receive financial support of up to €4,000 in the hryvnia equivalent through three authorized banks: Oschadbank, Privatbank and Bank Lviv to implement measures to recover their business activities. Micro-grant funds can be used to purchase equipment, purchase raw materials, pay salaries, rent, and cover other urgent business expenses.

The selection of participants of the programme will be based on the results of competitions for the following categories of enterprises:

About 250 grants for the regions most affected by the war: Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv (except Kyiv city), Luhansk, Mykolaiiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson. Acceptance of applications – from 08.08.2023 to 21.08.2023.

About 250 grants for de-occupied territories of regions of Donetsk, Kyiv (except Kyiv city), Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson. Acceptance of applications – from 22.08.2023 to 04.09.2023.

About 250 grants for entrepreneurs from all other regions of Ukraine, except temporarily occupied – applications are accepted from 05.09.2023 to 18.09.2023.

The winners of each category will be determined automatically on a rating basis along the following main criteria: the level of damage caused by the war, the potential for recovery and the quality of measures to recover the microenterprise’s activities.

The grant schemes are provided as part of the EU4Business: SME Recovery, Competitiveness and Internationalisation programme.

