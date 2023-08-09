Ohmyhome to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Conference on August 16th -17th, 2023

Singapore, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohmyhome Ltd. (NASDAQ: OMH) ("the Company"), a one-stop-shop property technology platform providing end-to-end property solutions and services for buying, selling, renting, and renovating homes, today announces that its Co-Founder & CEO, Rhonda Wong, will be presenting at the Sidoti Virtual Conference on August 16th -17th, 2023. Details are as follows:



Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

Conference: August 16th – 17th, 2023

Presentation Time: Wednesday, August 16th, 2023, 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: Zoom Link Here (Track 1)

Ms. Rhonda Wong will also be available during the conference for one-on-one meetings with members of the financial community. Interested parties may request a one-on-one meeting by registering through Sidoti’s link here for free, or emailing info@skylineccg.com .

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome is a one-stop-shop property technology platform in Singapore that provides end-to-end property solutions and services for buying, selling, renting, and renovating homes. Since its launch in 2016, Ohmyhome has transacted over 13,100 properties. It is also the highest rated property transaction platform with more than 8,000 genuine reviews with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

Today, Ohmyhome is the first Singaporean company listed in the US in 2023 and the first women-only founded proptech company listed in the US.

Ohmyhome is dedicated to bringing speed, ease, and reliability to the property-related services, and to become the most trusted and comprehensive property solution for everyone.

For more information, visit: https://ohmyhome.com/en-sg/

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

