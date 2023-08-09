How Do You Outdoors? Visit the Iowa DNR building at the Iowa State Fair for a chance to win prizes and more

DES MOINES - Visit the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) building at the Iowa State Fair, August 10 - 20, for a chance to win prizes, talk to DNR experts, attend an outdoor-themed presentation, and more.

With the theme “How Do You Outdoors?,” visitors can vote for their favorite outdoor activity at the different stations throughout the building, including hunting, fishing, archery, hiking, camping, boating, watching wildlife, backyard care, snowmobiling, riding OHVs, and helping the environment. Votes cast each day will be placed into a drawing for the corresponding theme day prize package. Every vote counts as an entry for the grand prize. Prize packages donated by several outdoor recreation and conservation organizations and businesses range in value from $500 to $2000.

Thursday, Aug. 10 - How Do You Fish? Prize Package

Friday, Aug. 11 - How Do You Watch Wildlife? Prize Package

Saturday, Aug. 12 - How Do You Target? Prize Package

Sunday, Aug. 13 - How Do You Help the Environment? Prize Package

Monday, Aug. 14 - How Do You Camp? Prize Package

Tuesday, Aug. 15 - How Do You Hunt? Prize Package

Wednesday, Aug. 16 - How Do You Protect Water Quality? Prize Package

Thursday, Aug. 17 - How Do You Boat? Prize Package

Friday, Aug. 18 - How Do You Hike? Prize Package

Saturday, Aug. 19 - How Do You Watch Wildlife? Prize Package

Sunday, Aug. 20 - How Do You Backyard? Prize Package

Grand Prize - How Do You Outdoors? Prize Package

Visitors can enjoy the popular fish aquariums that were just upgraded last summer, live turtles in the outdoor courtyard, purchase hunting licenses and tags or fishing licenses, or even purchase a one-year subscription to the DNR’s Iowa Outdoors magazine for $16 and receive a free t-shirt.

The courtyard provides a shady area with benches and picnic tables for families to enjoy. The courtyard stage will have several presentations by outdoor experts, including outdoor cooking, state park hidden secrets, wild game nutrition and sampling, backyard conservation, how to set up a campsite, and live animal demonstrations. Several hands-on and interactive activities will be available throughout the fair including the opportunity to try target shooting from 12 to 6 p.m. daily at the air rifle range in the courtyard.

Find the complete courtyard schedule, along with all the details about the DNR fair displays and state fair promotions at www.iowadnr.gov/statefair.