Iowa DNR to host open house on Gull Point State Park improvement plans

Milford -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting an open house to discuss renovation and improvement plans for Gull Point State Park, at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 22, at Gull Point State Park Lodge. The public is invited to attend.

The DNR will share preliminary plans for renovations that include re-paving park roads, upgrading campground infrastructure, installing a new restroom facility and improving accessibility.

The address for the lodge is 1500 Harpen Street, Milford.

