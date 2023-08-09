[Eyeing Southeast Asian and Other International Markets] MIECF Helps Enterprises Explore Green Business Opportunities for Sustainable Development of International Environmental Industry

MACAU, August 9 - The Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (MIECF) has always actively promoted co-operation in and sustainable development of the international environmental industry. Some enterprises have established co-operation on various environmental projects in different countries and regions through MIECF, and some are planning to participate in the 2023MIECF, eyeing Southeast Asian and other international markets to explore greater green business opportunities.

Seizing opportunities for environmental co-operation during MIECF

A person representing a Macao waste treatment company said that as environmental protection has become a global issue, the environmental industry will embrace a more promising future. The company has participated in MIECF many times. Through the event, it successfully signed a contract with an integrated resort in Macao on the treatment of waste and recyclable materials, and the relevant projects have been going smoothly. This year, the company will join the event again and meet more traders from mainland China and other countries.

Eyeing Southeast Asian and other international markets of the environmental industry

A person representing an environmental technology company from Guangzhou, which joined the 2022MIECF last year for the first time, said that during the 2022MIECF, the company signed a strategic co-operation agreement on carbon neutrality technology with a Guangdong energy technology company. The two parties carried out multi-faceted co-operation and promotion activities on the “dual carbon goals” and low carbon green technologies, with the aim of leading the industry to a brighter future. This year, the company will participate again and exhibit various energy-saving and eco-friendly products and technologies that are related to the “dual carbon goals”, hoping to explore the Southeast Asian market’s environmental industry.

Establishing a worldwide green business network

A representative of an eco-friendly material and technology entity from Beijing pointed out that one of the biggest advantages of joining MIECF was the straw utilisation industry having become more influential in mainland China. Through the Green Matching services last year, the company successfully forged co-operation with a Macao new material company, and it established a channel for the import and export of technology and goods in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and overseas markets using the business network of the Macao partner. This year, the two sides will jointly participate in the event, showcasing eco-friendly products such as degradable tableware, construction materials and fuel.

A representative of an environmental body from Portugal commented that through MIECF, they had met different types of environmental organisations and enterprises from all over the world. The Macao platform facilitated the exchanges between the environmental enterprises of Portugal and international traders, and supported enterprises from Portugal to explore green business in mainland China.

Arranging a whole range of activities to enhance co-operation

The 2023MIECF, organised by the Macao SAR Government, will be held from 17 to 20 August 2023 (Thursday to Sunday) at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, seeking to stimulate innovation in international co-operation and foster green development through a series of activities such as Green Showcase, Green Forum, Green Matching, and Green Public Day.