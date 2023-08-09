[Introducing “Tan Pu Hui” Elements] 2023MIECF Realising Carbon Neutrality to Be Held from 17 to 20 August in Macao

MACAU, August 9 - Hosted by the Macao SAR Government, the 2023 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2023MIECF) will be held at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao from 17 to 20 August (Thursday to Sunday), under the theme of “Building an Ecological Civilisation Through Innovative Initiatives”.

The 2023MIECF will further expand the scope of carbon reduction by introducing for the first time “Tan Pu Hui” elements, encouraging the public to engage in the carbon reduction efforts as an individual. It is to respond to the country’s dual carbon goals and jointly develop Macao into a green city that is favourable for living, working and travelling.

Reaching net zero carbon emissions

Last year, the 2022MIECF, Macao’s first professional exhibition to achieve carbon neutrality, adopted the carbon footprint calculator, carbon emissions data measurement, carbon credit trading, and carbon offsetting jointly developed by the Macau Fair & Trade Association and the School of Energy and Environment of the City University of Hong Kong. The event encouraged the MICE industry to progressively establish a carbon emissions management mechanism and facilitated the green, low-carbon development of Macao’s core industries, serving as a model for green development in Macao.

Introducing “Tan Pu Hui” elements for the first time to deliver stronger carbon reduction results

Based on last year’s event, the 2023MIECF will deliver stronger carbon reduction results, with the use of the mini programme “Green Macao” developed by the Macao Low Carbon Development Association. During the event, the public can complete the carbon emission tasks in the mini programme to gain rewards to redeem prizes at the event venue. With this activity, the event seeks to encourage the public to engage in the carbon reduction efforts and advocate low-carbon, energy-saving, green and eco-friendly consumption concepts and life philosophy, thereby driving green development and promoting a green lifestyle.

Taking green measures to foster green exhibitions

The organiser will continue to implement and boost energy saving and carbon reduction. For example, the event will align itself with the “Guidelines on Waste Reduction and Waste Classification for Meetings and Exhibitions” to actively follow the principle of organising green exhibitions. The organiser will abide by plastic restrictions, implement green booth construction and arrange electric shuttle buses while adopting green and low-carbon approaches such as paperless working, recycling and reuse practices. The organiser will also hold incentive activities such as the “Electricity Fee Rebate” and “Green Booth Award”.

2 exhibition zones for promotion of green catering and travel

In addition, the 2023MIECF has added the “Green Living Zone” and “Green and Low-Carbon Project Zone”, which feature elements about green living, green catering and green travel, with a view to allow the community to learn about the latest developments of the relevant environmental projects, raising the awareness of environmental protection and jointly constructing a green future.