[Gathering International Traders] 2023MIECF Features 7 Zones, Leading the Way to Green Development

MACAU, August 9 - Entering its fifteenth year, the “Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition” (MIECF) will continue to optimise the green exhibition layout in accordance with its past reputation and experience.

In order to achieve the national “dual carbon” goals and comply with the Macao SAR Government’s “1+4” appropriate economic diversification strategy, this year’s exhibition focuses on the four major industries, cultivating a new industry form known as “industry + MICE”. Featuring seven zones, MIECF will combine a variety of exhibition contents with a co-operative mode of innovative participation. It is committed to enhancing the degree of internationalisation of visitors and traders, expanding the global environmental protection market, and establishing an international exchange and co-operation platform that supports the environmental protection industry, discovers technology transfer and encourages sustainable development for the environmental protection sector.

7 diversified green zones covering numerous sectors

With a total exhibition area of over 10,000 square metres, the 2023MIECF will feature seven zones, including the “Pan-Pearl River Delta Region Pavilion”, “Mainland China Environmental Protection Industries Exhibition Area”, “International Environmental Protection Industries Exhibition Area”, “Macao Environmental Protection Industries Exhibition Area”, “Premium Exhibitor Zone”, “Green Living Zone”, and “Green and Low-Carbon Project Zone”. These zones cover an array of areas including construction, finance, catering, transport, commuting, water resources, energy-saving and eco-friendly technologies, and waste management, providing a wide range of environmental protection information to the exhibitors and participants, thereby driving the growth of green businesses.

Gathering exhibitors and participants from various countries and regions, raising the level of internationalisation

Since the resumption of normal travel to Macao, MIECF is steadily advancing its international and professional development. As a result, the 2023MIECF will be welcoming enterprises from various countries and regions to exhibit in Macao, initially covering online and offline exhibitors and buyers from Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and South America . These include the three European countries visited by the Macao SAR Government delegation in April, as well as the three Southeast Asian countries visited by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and representatives of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin. Following the economic and trade promotion conferences hosted by the aforementioned organisations, enterprises from these countries will participate in MIECF based on recommendations from their local trade associations and business organisations.

Organised by the Macao SAR Government, the 2023MIECF will take place at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao from 17 to 20 August 2023 (Thursday to Sunday), dedicated to the theme of “Building an Ecological Civilisation Through Innovative Initiatives”. All are welcome to participate.