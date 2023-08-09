Europe Pharmaceutical Processing & Packaging Equipment Market to be Worth $7.2 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Europe Pharmaceutical Processing & Packaging Equipment Market by Mode of Delivery (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), Secondary Packaging (Cartoning, Labelling, Serialization, Wrapping) and End-of-Line Packaging (Palletizing, Case Packaging) - Forecast to 2030

Redding, California, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, ‘ Europe Pharmaceutical Processing & Packaging Equipment Market by Mode of Delivery (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), Secondary Packaging (Cartoning, Labelling, Serialization, Wrapping) and End-of-Line Packaging (Palletizing, Case Packaging) - Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the Europe pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market is projected to reach $7.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Pharmaceutical processing encompasses various functions in the processing phase, covering activities such as blending, mixing, granulating, milling, cleaning, and sterilizing. Similarly, these machines are utilized for filling, counting, and labeling during the packaging stage.

The growth of this market is driven by the growing pharmaceuticals market, rising demand for flexible manufacturing, increasing need to comply with various regulations, and growing trend of contract manufacturing in the pharmaceutical sector. However, the preference for refurbished equipment restrains this market's growth to a significant extent. Additionally, emerging pharmaceutical manufacturing hotspots and growing pharmaceutical R&D spending offer opportunities for market growth. However, changing market demands in the constantly evolving pharmaceutical space is the major challenge for market growth.

Some of the key players operating in this market are Bausch+Ströbel (Germany), Korber AG (Germany), KORSCH AG (Germany), M.A.R. S.p.A. Macchine Automatiche Riempitrici (Italy), MAQUINARIA INDUSTRIAL DARA, SL (Spain), Marchesini Group S.p.A. (Italy), OPTIMA packaging group GmbH (Germany), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), ANTARES VISION S.p.A. (Italy), BREVETTI CEA S.P.A. (Italy), CAM Packaging IT (Italy), Coesia S.p.A. (Italy), Fette Compacting (Germany), GEA GROUP (Germany), Glatt GmbH (Germany), LINXIS GROUP (France), Harro Höfliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH (Germany), I.M.A INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A. (Italy), Uhlmann PacSysteme GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Tecnomaco Italia SRL (Italy).

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market players in the last three to four years. In recent years, the Europe pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market has witnessed several organic and inorganic strategic developments.

Growing Trend of Contract Manufacturing in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Pharmaceutical companies face challenges such as controlling manufacturing costs and navigating stringent regulatory approval processes. The high consumption of small molecules for treating different diseases, the emergence of advanced technologies in manufacturing finished dosage formulations, patent expirations of small molecules, and the rising demand for generics support the growth of contract manufacturing in the pharmaceutical sector. Small pharmaceutical companies also lack well-equipped infrastructure, advanced technologies, and high containment capabilities to produce pharmaceuticals, so they prefer outsourcing manufacturing operations to keep initial investments low.

As manufacturing processes become increasingly complex and stringent regulations are imposed, pharmaceutical companies are developing long-term contracts with CMOs. For instance, in October 2020, Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland) signed an agreement with AstraZeneca plc (U.K.) to manufacture AZD7442, which was being developed to prevent and treat COVID-19. Moreover, CMOs are inaugurating newer facilities to meet the growing demand. For instance, in July 2021, Richter-Helm Biologics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Bovenau, Germany, to triple its biopharmaceutical production capacity. Also, in August 2020, Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland) inaugurated a new microbial manufacturing facility in Visp, Switzerland, to provide mid-scale commercial manufacturing to multiple customers and support SERVIER LABORATORIES (France) with active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) therapies.

Thus, the pricing pressures prevalent in the pharmaceutical industry and growing pharmaceutical products are expected to increase the focus on contract manufacturing.

The Europe pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market is segmented by mode of drug delivery, product type, and country.

Among the modes of drug delivery, the parenteral formulations segment is projected to register for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Parenteral formulations are either administered as an infusion or injection. Parenteral preparations include powders, gels, suspensions, and solutions. High preference for the parenteral formulation, in case of poorly absorbed, ineffective, or inactive drugs if given orally, and provision of immediate onset of action are the factors driving the market growth.

Among the type of secondary packaging equipment included in the report, in 2023, the cartoning equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market. Factors contributing to the segment’s largest share include the need for cartoning equipment for organizing individual doses or units of medication, the ability to accommodate different sizes, shapes, and configurations of blister packs, bottles, vials, tubes, and other packaging formats, availability of automated cartoners, and ability to include information such as product name, dosage instructions, warnings, barcodes, and batch numbers.

Among the type of end-of-line packaging equipment included in the report, in 2023, the case packaging equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market. Case packaging enables the efficient handling and transportation of large volumes of pharmaceutical products in a protective and organized manner. It is important to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and product safety. Also, case packaging equipment is designed to accommodate different product types and sizes, offering versatility in packaging solutions. Such factors increased the adoption of case packaging.

Among the geographies included in the report, in 2023, Switzerland is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe pharmaceutical processing and primary packaging equipment market. A major factor owing to the largest share is the increased export of pharmaceutical products in the country. According to Interpharma, pharmaceutical exports accounted for USD 88.7 billion (CHF 88.2 billion) in 2019, whereas in 2020, the exports increased to USD 105.6 billion (CHF 99.1 billion). Moreover, the country is the hub for major pharmaceutical firms which further increased the demand for pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment in the country.

Scope of the Report :

Europe Pharmaceutical Processing and Primary Packaging Equipment Market, by Mode of Delivery

Oral Formulations Oral Solid Dosages Processing Equipment Blending Equipment Fluidized Bed Machine Milling Equipment Compression/Press Equipment Capsule Making Equipment Capsule Filling Equipment Other Equipment



(Other processing equipment for oral solid dosages majorly includes inspection machines, dust extractors, and polishing machines)

Primary Packaging Equipment Tablet Counting Equipment Blister Packaging Equipment Strip Packaging Equipment Powder Sachet Filling & Packaging Equipment Bottle Filling & Capping Equipment Bottle Labelling Equipment Oral Liquid Dosages Processing Equipment Sugar Charging / Transfer Systems Preparation Vessels, Melting Vessels, and Storage Tanks Stirrers and Homogenizers Filtration Units Others



(Other processing equipment for oral liquid dosages majorly includes transfer pumps and interconnect pipelines)

Primary Packaging Equipment Bottle Filling & Capping Equipment Bottle Labelling Equipment

Parenteral Formulations Processing Equipment Mixing Equipment, Preparation Tanks, and Other Container Process Systems (SVP, LVP) Filtration Units Sterilization Tunnels Clean-In-Place (CIP) and Steam-In-Place (SIP) System Aseptic Inspection Systems Other



(Other processing equipment for parenteral formulations majorly include debagging machines, nest unpackers, tray unpackers, tray-loading systems, buffering systems, and barrier systems)

Primary Packaging Equipment Aseptic Filling Equipment Washing & Drying Equipment Nested Filling System Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Equipment Parenteral Labelling Equipment

Topical Formulation Processing Equipment Planetary and Homogenizer Mixer Preparation Vessels, Reactors, and Storage Tanks Colloid Mills Agitator – Stirrer Other Equipment



(Other processing equipment for topical formulations majorly include milling equipment and sisters)

Primary Packaging Equipment Tube Filling Equipment Cream Filling Equipment Sachet Packaging Equipment

Other Formulations Processing Equipment Primary Packaging Equipment Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Equipment Pharmaceutical Spray Filling Equipment Other Equipment



(Other packaging equipment for other formulations majorly include bottle filling and sealing equipment, blister packaging equipment, and support packaging equipment)

(Other formulations majorly include trans-mucosal and inhalation drugs)

Europe Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Equipment Market, by Product Type

Cartoning Equipment

Wrapping Equipment

Carton Labelling & Serialization Equipment

Other Equipment

(Other pharmaceutical secondary packaging equipment majorly includes checkweigher, pneumatic robotic pick and place, packaging conveyor lines, and others)

Europe Pharmaceutical End-of-Line Packaging Equipment Market, by Product Type

Case Packaging Equipment

Palletizing and De-Palletizing Equipment

Other Equipment

(Other pharmaceutical end-of-line packaging equipment majorly includes stretch wrapper and stretch-banding)

Europe Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market, by Country

Switzerland

Italy

Germany

U.K.

France

Ireland

Spain

Denmark

Belgium

Rest of Europe

