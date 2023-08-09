Global Warehousing Solutions : Dynamics of Distribution Logistics Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market Demand

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market by End Use (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Telecommunication, Government and Public Utilities, Banking and Financial Services, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Trade and Transportation, and Others), by Business Type(Warehouse, Distribution, and Value added services), by Mode of Operation (Storage, Roadways Distribution, Seaways Distribution, and Others), by Type(Solution and Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global automotive Ethernet industry was estimated at $12,019 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $25,788.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

The prominent key factors that drive the growth of the warehousing and distribution logistics market are increase in demand for warehousing and distribution logistics in e-commerce industry, increase in demand for refrigerated warehouses, and emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the logistics sector witnesses prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market. Also, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the freight forwarding services, which is expected to boost the warehousing and distribution logistics market.

Warehousing and distribution logistics market is segmented basis of end use, business type, mode of operation, type and region. By end use, it is divided into healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace, telecommunication, government and public utilities, banking and financial services, retail, media and entertainment, trade and transportation and others. By business type, it is divided into warehouse, distribution, and value-added services. By mode of operation, it is segmented into storage, roadways distribution, seaways distribution, and others. By type, it is divided into solution, and services. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By end use, the healthcare segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By business type, the distribution segment is projected to lead the global warehousing and distribution logistics market

By mode of operation, the seaways distribution segment is projected to lead the global warehousing and distribution logistics market

By type, the solution segment is projected to lead the global warehousing and distribution logistics market size.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

CEVA Logistics

Century Logistics Holdings Bhd

CWT Ltd.

DB Schenker

DHL Supply Chain

Gemadept Corporation

Keppel Logistics Pte Ltd

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Singapore Post Limited

Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Bhd

WHA Corporation Public Company Limited

YCH Group Pte Ltd

Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

