Hot Dog on a Stick to Open 10 Units in Iraq

Beach-Born Hot Dog Chain Sets Sights on Global Expansion

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Hot Dog on a Stick and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces a new development deal to open 10 new franchised locations in Iraq. In partnership with Global Vita USA LLC, 10 Hot Dog on a Stick locations will open throughout the country over the next five years, with the first units set to open in 2024.

“Global Vita USA LLC continues to be a great growth partner for FAT Brands in the Middle East,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “Coming off of the Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express, Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery development deal announcement in Iraq earlier this year, we are thrilled to align with the group to make another iconic brand available in the country, Hot Dog on a Stick. This expansion signifies our commitment to bringing the classic Hot Dog on a Stick experience to global audiences in the years to come.”

The first Hot Dog on a Stick opened in 1946 in Santa Monica, CA, situated on the famous Muscle Beach. Initially a food stand, the brand known for its trademark colors of red, white, and blue, with a splash of lemonade, has since grown into a cultural phenomenon with over 50 locations. Greeted by smiling Hotdoggers, customers can enjoy fresh, hand-stomped lemonade and made-to-order Hot Dog on a Stick and Cheese on a Stick products.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Hot Dog on a Stick

Established in 1946 in Southern California, Hot Dog on a Stick is known for its fresh, made-to-order hot dog on a stick and cheese on a stick products, hand-stomped natural lemonade, smiling customer service, and its iconic bright striped uniforms. Hot Dog on a Stick provides customers with a fun, all-American quick service restaurant experience, catering services for events, party packs, and fundraisers. Hot Dog on a Stick has over 50 locations. For more information, visit www.hotdogonastick.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of FAT Brands Inc. (“we”, “our” or the “Company”) concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

