Tamer Cavusgil Begins Term as Dean of the Academy of International Business Fellows

Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S. Tamer Cavusgil, Regents’ Professor, Fuller E. Callaway Professorial Chair, and executive director of the Center for International Business Education and Research (CIBER-GSU) at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business, has begun a three-year term as Dean of the Fellows of the Academy of International Business (AIB). He is the 17th Dean of the AIB Fellows, a group of distinguished scholars recognized for their outstanding contributions to international business field.

Cavusgil is a world-renowned researcher who is author or co-author of more than 200 refereed journal articles and several dozen books, including the discipline’s leading textbook, “International Business: Strategy, Management and the New Realities” (Pearson). He also was founding editor of the Journal of International Marketing as well as Advances in International Marketing, and currently serves as co-editor in chief of Rutgers Business Review.

“We are delighted that Tamer Cavusgil has been recognized for his enormous contributions to the study and practice of international business with his selection as Dean of the AIB Fellows,” said Richard Phillips, dean of the Robinson College.

“I am excited to take on this new challenge of leading the Academy,” said Cavusgil. “I have always felt the support of the Robinson community and it has made such a difference as I continue pursuing new roles and responsibilities.”

A native of Turkey, Cavusgil holds a B.S. in from Middle East Technical University in Ankara, and an MBA and doctorate from the University of Wisconsin. He joined Georgia State in 2008 from Michigan State University. He has been awarded honorary doctorates by the University of Hasselt in Belgium (2014) and the University of Southern Denmark (2017) and is an honorary professor of Atilim University in Turkey.

The Academy of International Business (AIB) is the leading association of international business scholars and specialists. It has over 3400 members in about 90 countries. Cavusgil succeeds Lorraine Eden, Professor Emerita of Management of Texas A&M University’s Mays Business School, as Dean of the AIB Fellows. She held the position from 2020-2023.

