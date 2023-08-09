Verbal Beginnings to Open New Early Intervention Comprehensive Autism Services Center in Frederick, MD

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verbal Beginnings, a leading provider of comprehensive Autism services is thrilled to announce the opening of a new location in Frederick, Maryland, serving the greater Frederick County region. Set to open its doors in fall 2023, this state-of-the-art center will provide Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services for children aged 18 months to 6 years old. In addition to offering early intervention ABA therapy, the center will also provide Speech-Language Pathology (SLP), Occupational Therapy (OT), and various parent trainings and events making Verbal Beginnings a comprehensive resource for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families. With its commitment to maintaining a 1:1 ratio of care, the new center will continue to prioritize individualized attention and support for each child.



Frederick Center Highlights

Address: 2714 Arcadia Dr Suite 100-125, Frederick, MD 21703

Capacity for over 50 families

1:1 Therapist to Child ratio

Accredited Behavioral Health Center of Excellence provider

Certified ACE instruction provider

ACQ accredited healthcare organization

Indoor and outdoor play areas

Full Day and Half Day Program

Comprehensive Services Provided

Applied Behavior Analysis: Early intervention ABA therapy offering full-day and half-day individualized programs, promoting school readiness skills within an immersive social environment.

Speech-Language Pathology (SLP): Expert speech therapy services to support communication and language development.

Occupational Therapy (OT): Specialized occupational therapy services to enhance fine motor skills, sensory integration, and daily living skills.

Parent Training and Support: Monthly virtual education and training events for parents, community activities and events, plus other center-based activities open to families.

"After serving the Frederick region for so many years with our in-home services, opening a physical center to extend our support to even more families was an easy choice," stated Diana Wolf, Founder and co-CEO of Verbal Beginnings.

“By expanding our services to include Speech-Language Pathology and Occupational Therapy, Verbal Beginnings sets itself apart as a leading provider of comprehensive care for children on the Autism Spectrum,” said co-CEO Nick Chappell. “The new Frederick center solidifies Verbal Beginnings' commitment to delivering exceptional and integrated services, further improving the lives of children on the Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families.”

About Verbal Beginnings

Verbal Beginnings is a family-focused network of professionals providing exceptional comprehensive autism services to families across the MD, PA, DE, DC and NoVA region. As an ACQ and BHCOE-accredited provider of ABA Therapy, VB is owned and operated by two Board-Certified Behavior Analysts committed to quality assurance and data-driven results throughout the organization. Services include early intervention, feeding therapy, social skills development, in-home and center services, Speech and Language Pathology, Occupational Therapy and more. www.verbalbeginnings.com

