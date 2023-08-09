Last Mile Innovations : The KSA Last Mile Delivery Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

KSA Last Mile Delivery Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “KSA Last Mile Delivery Market by Service Type, Delivery Time, and End Use: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The KSA last mile delivery market was valued at $285.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $520.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The last mile delivery, also known as last mile logistics, is the last leg of a journey comprising the movement of goods from a transportation hub or warehouse to their final delivery destination. Last mile delivery aims to deliver items to customers as quickly as possible while minimizing company costs. The last mile delivery accounts for more than ~50% of the total shipping cost.

The growth of the KSA last mile delivery is majorly driven by development of the e-commerce industry and increase in trading activities due to globalization. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers & retailers on logistics service are the factors that hamper the growth of the last mile delivery market. On the contrary, rise in adoption of electric vehicles for cost-effective delivery, introduction of autonomous vehicles for last mile delivery purpose, and surge in number of urban warehouses to meet the growing demand are some of the potential factors that are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia serves as one of major destinations for start-ups among other countries such as New Zealand and Japan, which notably contributes toward the market growth.

In addition, cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system and rise in venture capital & strategic investments supplement the growth of the KSA last mile delivery market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By service type, the B2C segment is expected to register significant growth, registering a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Depending on delivery time, regular segment is projected to lead the KSA market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the e-commerce segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Agility, CMA CGM Group(CEVA Logistics), Abdul Latif Jameel (S:mile), ARAMEX, Aymakan, Bahri, Masar Tracking, Diggipacks, Ajex, Kintetsu World Express, Inc., Caree, SAEE, SMSA Express Transportation Company Ltd., Kuehne+Nagel International AG, Safe Arrival, Saudi Post, Zajil Express, SALASA, NAQEL EXPRESS, and Thabit Logistics.

