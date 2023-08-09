Baby Car Seat Market projected to reach US$2.80 billion by 2028
The global baby car seat market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.95%, reaching US$2.804 billion in 2028 from US$1.752 billion in 2021.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global baby car seat market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$2.804 billion by 2028.
The prime factors propelling the global baby car seat market growth include heightened awareness of child safety during travel, stringent government regulations mandating the use of child restraint systems, growing urbanization leading to increased car ownership, rising disposable incomes, and a growing emphasis on innovative and technologically advanced products ensuring optimal comfort and protection for infants and toddlers.
A baby car seat is a specialized safety device designed to secure infants and young children in vehicles, providing them with protection during travel. It is constructed with cushioning, harnesses, and adjustable components to offer optimal support and safety, reducing the risk of injury in the event of a collision or sudden braking. Baby car seats come in various types, including rear-facing, forward-facing, and convertible seats, and are essential for ensuring proper restraint and comfort for babies and toddlers while traveling in cars.
The baby car seat market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in June 2022, In April 2023, Maxi-Cosi unveiled the 360 Pro-Family, an unprecedented advancement in infant and child mobility choices, and enthusiastically presented the revolutionary SlideTech innovation. The 360 Pro-Family is available for purchase at reputable retailers across the United Kingdom and Ireland.
Based on type, the market is divided into infant car seats, convertible car seats, 3-in-1 seats, and booster car seats. Among these segments, the convertible car seat category is experiencing rapid growth due to its adaptability and cost-effectiveness. Convertible car seats can be adjusted to accommodate both infants and toddlers, providing a longer usage period. This versatility appeals to cost-conscious consumers and aligns with sustainability trends, making it an increasingly preferred choice for parents seeking a single, long-lasting car seat solution that can accommodate their child's changing needs.
Based on sales channels, the baby car seat market is segmented into online and offline. With the proliferation of e-commerce and digital connectivity, the online sales channel is gaining momentum. Consumers are drawn to the convenience of browsing and purchasing baby car seats from the comfort of their homes, benefiting from extensive product information, reviews, and often, competitive pricing. Additionally, the online channel offers a broader range of choices, catering to specific preferences and needs.
Based on Geography, the European region is poised to lead the global baby car seat market share due to stringent safety regulations, heightened awareness of child welfare, and a well-established culture of adhering to child restraint systems during travel. With a focus on road safety, European countries have robust legal frameworks mandating the use of car seats, driving increased adoption. Additionally, the region's affluent consumer base, coupled with a growing emphasis on premium and innovative products, drives market growth. Europe's commitment to child protection, reinforced by strong consumer demand for high-quality safety solutions, positions it as a dominant force in the global baby car seat market.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global baby care seat market, that have been covered include Goodbaby International, RECARO Kids S.R.L, Mothercare plc, RENOLUX, Newell Rubbermaid Inc, Barracuda Networks (InfaSecure), DCUK LTD (UPPAbaby), Britax, DIONO, LLC, Dorel Juvenile Group, and Clek Inc. among other significant market players.
The market study segments the global baby care seat market on the following basis:
• By Type
o Infant Car Seat
o Convertible Car Seat
o 3-in-1 Seat
o Booster Car Seat
• By Sales Channel
o Online
o Offline
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
