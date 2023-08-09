Global IP Intercom Market Size Expansion To Achieve 4940 Million by 2030, At a 8.41% of CAGR

[209 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global IP Intercom Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 2600 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 4940 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 8.41% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are RTS Intercom Systems, Axis Communications, Commend International GmbH, GAI-Tronics, TCS AG, Comelit Group S.p.A., Hikvision, TOA Corporation, Koontech, Siedle, Panasonic Corporation, 2N TELEKOMUNIKACE, Koontech, Guangdong Anjubao, Bird Home Automation GmbH, Legrand S.A., Fermax Electronica, Barix AG, Urmet, Canon Inc., and Aiphone Company Limited., and others.

What is IP Intercom? How big is the IP Intercom Industry?

Report Overview:

The global IP intercom market size was evaluated at $2600 million in 2022 and is slated to hit $4940 million by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 8.41% between 2023 and 2030.

An IP intercom is a piece of equipment that allows for audio communication in both directions between many sites. In addition, the pieces of hardware are able to communicate with one another in a direct manner by way of a connection to a local area network (LAN) or a computer server. It is hardware that is connected to the internet and is built specifically for the transfer of audio and video content. In addition to this, the IP intercom is simple to configure and does not call for any rewiring or additional cable installation. To set the record straight, it is hardware for sending video and audio that is connected to the web. In addition to this, the IP intercom transfers video and audio information using the protocols that are standard on the internet. The use of these devices provides residential structures, healthcare facilities, industrial sites, and educational institutions with protected communication options.

Global IP Intercom Market: Growth Factors

A rise in the product's market share in the residential, commercial, and government sectors is needed to meet the growing demand in the global market.

The growth of the global market for IP intercoms can be attributed, in large part, to the rise in popularity of using IP intercoms in both commercial and government settings. The current trends in the worldwide market will be embellished by a significant rise in the adoption rate of IP intercom in the electronics industry. The growth of the global market will be prompted by an increase in the need for increased security in a wide variety of residential and commercial structures. The globalisation of the market will be driven by the ever-increasing demand for products in many kinds of settings, including retail stores, factories, offices, and warehouses. The scope of demand for IP intercoms in a variety of end-use industries is expected to expand further as a result of an increase in the number of public infrastructure projects in both developing nations and economies that are already developed. In recent years, there has been a rise in demand for IP intercoms, which can be attributed to the growing consciousness among businesses regarding the advantages offered by these systems. In addition to this, an increase in the utilisation of the product at building sites, gyms, schools, workplaces, solar farms, farming, hotels, and parking lots would raise the demand in the global market.

In addition, it is anticipated that the introduction of brand-new products would drive the rise of the global IP intercom market in every region of the world. For example, in March of 2019, the leading global provider of innovative video surveillance solutions, Hikvision, introduced a new generation of IP video intercom systems. In addition, the end-users are provided with a risk-free living environment by virtue of the product's high-definition visual quality as well as its user-friendly interface. Another example is provided by Axis Communications, which in February 2021 launched a two-way network video intercom for use in surveillance applications that take place in low-light or otherwise challenging environments. In the years ahead, activities of this kind will make a significant contribution to the overall growth of the worldwide market.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2600 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 4940 million CAGR Growth Rate 8.41% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players RTS Intercom Systems, Axis Communications, Commend International GmbH, GAI-Tronics, TCS AG, Comelit Group S.p.A., Hikvision, TOA Corporation, Koontech, Siedle, Panasonic Corporation, 2N TELEKOMUNIKACE, Koontech, Guangdong Anjubao, Bird Home Automation GmbH, Legrand S.A., Fermax Electronica, Barix AG, Urmet, Canon Inc., and Aiphone Company Limited. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

IP Intercom Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for IP intercoms is divided into three categories: by kind, by application, and by area.

The global market for IP intercoms can be divided into two categories, visible and invisible, based on how they are used. In addition to this, it is expected that the invisible category, which accounted for over two-thirds of the revenue generated by the global market in 2022, will register a substantial growth rate throughout the course of the forecast period. Numerous advantages of invisible intercoms, including high levels of security, improved video and audio quality, scalability, remote access, ease of deployment, cost-efficiency, and integration with other systems, can be credited with the expansion of this market sector in the years to come. These advantages include: high quality video and audio, scalability, remote access, ease of deployment, and integration with other systems.

The global market for IP intercoms can be segmented into the commercial, residential, government, industrial, and other categories, depending on the type of application being served. In addition, the commercial sector, which was responsible for more than 52 percent of the global industry's share in 2022, is anticipated to make a significant contribution to the global sector's revenue throughout the period 2023-2030. It is possible to attribute the segmental growth that will occur over the next eight years to the development in the utilisation of smart IP intercoms in a variety of business applications. In addition to this, the growing need to improve the productivity and safety of commercial properties would cause an increase in the demand for items in the commercial market segment.

The global IP Intercom market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Visible

Invisible

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Government

Industrial

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global IP Intercom market include -

RTS Intercom Systems

Axis Communications

Commend International GmbH

GAI-Tronics

TCS AG

Comelit Group S.p.A.

Hikvision

TOA Corporation

Koontech

Siedle

Panasonic Corporation

2N TELEKOMUNIKACE

Koontech

Guangdong Anjubao

Bird Home Automation GmbH

Legrand S.A.

Fermax Electronica

Barix AG

Urmet

Canon Inc.

Aiphone Company Limited

Regional Analysis:

North America to be a global leader in the IP intercom market over the forecast timeline

North America, which contributed more than 42% of the global IP Intercom Market share in 2022, is expected to lead the regional market space in the coming years. The market growth in the sub-continent over the prognosis timeframe can be subject to an increment in IP intercom application in residential and commercial constructions in countries such as the U.S. In addition to this, the rise in the number of IP intercom ventures with a surge in digitization across various business verticals in the sub-continent will catapult the regional market trends. Moreover, the U.S. and Canada are predicted to be the major regional revenue pockets of the market in the region.

Furthermore, the IP intercom industry in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the assessment timeline. The major growth factors of the industry in the region include technological breakthroughs, a rise in the acceptance of AI, and favorable government laws supporting the use of IP intercom in various end-use sectors. Moreover, China and Japan are likely to be key regional revenue growth drivers of the industry in the Asia-Pacific zone.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



