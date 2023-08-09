Global Alopecia Treatment Market estimated to reach US$6.315 billion by 2028
The alopecia treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% to reach US$6,315.600 million in 2028 from US$3,815.895 million in 2021.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global alopecia treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$6,315.600 million by 2028.
The prime factors propelling the alopecia treatment market growth include the increasing prevalence of alopecia-related disorders, rising awareness about available treatment options, advancements in medical technologies and therapeutic approaches, growing demand for personalized and effective solutions, and a strong emphasis on aesthetics and appearance-consciousness.
Alopecia treatment refers to medical interventions and therapies designed to address various forms of hair loss, collectively known as alopecia. These treatments aim to promote hair regrowth, prevent further hair loss, and improve the overall appearance and confidence of individuals affected by conditions such as alopecia areata, androgenetic alopecia (pattern baldness), and other hair-related disorders. Treatment approaches may include medications, topical solutions, laser therapy, surgical procedures like hair transplantation, and emerging technologies that target the underlying causes of hair loss, offering individuals tailored solutions to manage and potentially reverse the effects of alopecia.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in June 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the hair loss drug LITFULO (also known as ritlecitinib) to treat severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition causing hair loss on the scalp, face, and body. This Pfizer-funded treatment, approved for adults and adolescents aged 12 and over, inhibits enzymes involved in inflammation and immune cell activity.
Based on condition, the market is divided into alopecia areata, alopecia totalis, and alopecia universalis. The alopecia areata category is witnessing significant growth within the global market due to an increasing prevalence of the condition and a heightened focus on its treatment. This growth is driven by evolving research into immune-modulating therapies and novel biologics that target the specific mechanisms causing alopecia areata, presenting new hope for effective interventions and elevating the overall growth of the alopecia treatment market.
Based on medication, the alopecia treatment market is segmented into oral, topical, and others. Among these categories, oral medication is experiencing notable growth in the global alopecia treatment market. This surge is attributed to advancements in pharmaceutical research, yielding novel oral therapies that specifically target hair growth pathways and immune responses implicated in alopecia disorders. As these innovative oral treatments gain traction for their potential efficacy and ease of use, they drive the expansion of the alopecia treatment market. Oral medications often include anti-androgens, immunosuppressants, and corticosteroids, aiming to counter underlying causes or triggers of alopecia, while topical solutions encompass minoxidil and finasteride, which directly target hair follicles to promote regrowth and inhibit further loss.
Based on Geography, North America is poised to dominate the global alopecia treatment market share due to several key factors. The region's robust healthcare infrastructure, advanced medical research capabilities, and high consumer awareness contribute to significant demand for effective hair loss treatments. Moreover, a growing aging population, lifestyle factors, and the rising prevalence of hair-related conditions fuel the adoption of various alopecia treatments. The presence of leading pharmaceutical companies and a strong emphasis on aesthetic and cosmetic solutions further propel the market's growth in North America, positioning it as a dominant player in the global alopecia treatment landscape.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global alopecia treatment market, that have been covered are Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla, HCell Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.
The market report segments the global alopecia treatment market on the following basis:
• By Condition
o Alopecia Areata
o Alopecia Totalis
o Alopecia Universalis
• By Medication
o Oral
o Topical
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• By Condition Type
• By Medication Type
• By Country
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• By Condition Type
• By Medication Type
• By Country
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• By Condition Type
• By Medication Type
• By Country
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• By Condition Type
• By Medication Type
• By Country
• Saudi Arabia
• United Arab Emirates (UAE)
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• By Condition Type
• By Medication Type
• By Country
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Others
