SS Innovations International Sells First SSi Mantra in the Middle East





The first international sale of the SSi Mantra was delivered to Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Additional International Sales Expected

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – SS Innovations International, Inc. (the “Company” or “SS Innovations”) (OTC: SSII), developer of the “SSi Mantra,” a versatile and cost-effective surgical robotic system, today announced that it has filled its first international order. The unit has been delivered to and will be installed in Aster Hospital, one of the premier hospitals in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which is part operated by Aster DM Healthcare Limited, a publicly-traded multinational for-profit hospital and healthcare that operates 32 hospitals and a network of other healthcare facilities in six countries.

SSi Mantra is the first surgical system to be made in India and one of the only systems in the world that was designed and built to be distinctly cost-effective with broad-spectrum surgical applications. The system has been granted regulatory approval by the Indian Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (“CDSCO”), India’s equivalent of the FDA, and has been clinically validated in India through use hundreds of times in more than 40 different types of surgical procedures, including those for cancer, head, spinal and heart surgeries. It is clinically validated in India. CDSCO approval also carries acceptance by up to 56 other countries and the Company has begun the process of filing for FDA (American) and CE (European) approval.

Over the last two decades, the use of robotic surgery has grown and is now accepted by hospitals, doctors, and patients. These surgeries are associated with less trauma, faster recovery both in and outside the hospital, and fewer complications. It has been shown that many different types of procedures can now be performed using a robotic system, rather than other, more invasive approaches. Until now, with the advent of SSi Mantra, the cost of robotic systems has limited access to this technological advancement in many parts of the world.

The SSi Team designed its flagship technology, the SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System, to have many superior and user-friendly features for the entire surgical team. This advanced system not only offers multi-specialty use, including cardiac surgery, but it also costs a fraction of the world’s best-selling surgical robot, which the Company believes will enable many additional hospitals, physicians, and patients to benefit from the minimally invasive approach it offers.

Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Founder, Chairman and CEO of SS Innovations, said, “We are delighted that the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health granted SS Innovations the approval for the SSi Mantra system to be imported into the UAE for clinical use. We are grateful to Aster DM Healthcare for acquiring the first SSi Mantra system in the region, which will be placed at their Aster Hospital in Dubai. This will allow patients from the entire region to seek out the cost-effective and gold-standard surgical care that the SSi Mantra delivers.”

Dr. Somashekhar SP, Chairman - Medical Advisory Board, Aster DM Healthcare - GCC, Global Director - Aster International Institute of Oncology - GCC & India and a recent addition to SS Innovation’s board of directors, added, “We welcome the SSi Mantra to the Aster Group of hospitals in Dubai, which is the first installation outside of India and which we believe, marks the start of a major medical milestone in our country. This robotic system, which has world-class technology and was developed by some of the best physician leaders in the industry, offers affordable cutting-edge medical technology to all those who are in need of complex surgical care, regardless of income. As is always our goal, the ultimate beneficiary will be the patient, who now has the opportunity to undergo high quality, complex robotic surgeries at an affordable cost by using SS Innovation’s cutting-edge technology.”

About Aster DM Healthcare Limited

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is a publicly-traded multinational for-profit hospital conglomerate healthcare company founded by Azad Moopen in 1987. The company has its corporate headquarters in Dubai , UAE, and is registered in Bangalore , India. Aster DM Healthcare currently operates hospitals, medical centres, diagnostic centres, laboratories and pharmacies in six GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries and India. The corporation works in a variety of economic sectors through its brands Aster, Medcare, and Access. For more information, please visit https://www.asterdmhealthcare.com .

About SS Innovations International, Inc.

SS Innovations International, Inc. (OTC: SSII) is a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger part of the global population. SSII’s product line includes its proprietary “SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system, and “SSi Mudra”, its wide range of surgical instruments capable of supporting a variety of surgical procedures including robotic cardiac surgery. SSII’s business operations are headquartered in India and SSII has plans to expand the presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions, globally. For more information, visit SSII’s website at ssinnovations.com or LinkedIn for updates.

About SSi Mantra

Supporting advanced, affordable, and accessible robotic surgery, the SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System provides the capabilities for multi-specialty usage including cardiothoracic, head and neck, gynecology, urology, general surgery and more. With its modular, 3D vision open-console design and superior ergonomics, the system engages machine learning models to improve safety and efficiency during procedures. The SSi Mantra system has received Indian Medical Device regulatory approval (CDSCO) and is clinically validated in India in more than 40 different surgical procedures. The company expects to seek regulatory approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE Mark in Europe in 2024 and 2025.

