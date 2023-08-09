CGrowth Capital Inc.'s Sports Division Expands Globally, Secures Major European Retail Deal

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CGrowth Capital Inc. (OTC: CGRA) is a public holding company for alternative and undervalued assets. The company is sector and industry agnostic and currently consists of two divisions including Sports Technology and Mining. The company is focused on investing in growth-oriented opportunities where the company’s capital, expertise, and capabilities can help create significant added value for shareholders.



CGrowth Capital Inc. is pleased to announce the international expansion of its sports division with functional fitness subsidiary ‘Savage Barbell’ now in the final stages of closing a significant contract with a major European retailer. This contract represents a significant milestone as the 'Savage Barbell' brand is set to be stocked by a household retail brand in Q4 of 2023, strategically timed to capitalize on the lucrative Christmas market. An official announcement will be released in the coming weeks once the contract has been finalized. With this achievement, CGRA Sports takes its first decisive step in implementing its ambitious international expansion strategy.

As part of the company’s expansion strategy, ‘Savage Barbell’ is preparing to unveil an exciting new range of gym apparel. This updated collection has been designed to encompass the latest advancements in fabric technology, seamlessly blending functionality, comfort and style, to compliment the company’s existing range of best sellers.

The ‘Savage Barbell’ range has historically been primarily focused on functional fitness apparel, however, as it expands globally it will widen its offering, covering a larger range of performance fitness apparel. The company looks forward to providing further updates about this exciting new collection and its endorsers prior to its intended launch in Q4 2023.

The primary goal of this international expansion is to capture a larger market share within the rapidly growing global sports apparel industry, which is expected to reach a valuation of $203.26 billion by the end of 2023. This strategic move sets the stage for ‘Savage Barbell’s’ aggressive global expansion plans and positions the company for continued success in the highly lucrative sports apparel industry. The company is currently rolling out an integrated sales strategy by means of a combination of sales through well-known store and online retailers in UK, USA, Middle East, and South Africa driven by online marketing, influencers and sponsorship.

“We are excited to announce the international expansion of our sports division with several ongoing negotiations with retailers and international distributors across Europe, America and the Middle East entering the final stages of negotiations. With the Savage Barbell brand soon to be stocked by a household retailer it demonstrates the company has taken a significant step towards realizing its ambitious global expansion plans and solidifying its position in the highly lucrative sports apparel market. Finally seeing the products on the global stage, endorsed by celebrities, will be well deserved for the team who have worked very hard developing this new range. We anticipate this development will be highly profitable for the company. This first retail contract alone will more than double our current revenue within the first 6 months of this agreement with many more contracts in negotiation,” commented Mitchell Smith, CEO of CGrowth Capital Inc.

For regular CGrowth Capital (CGRA) updates, you are invited to view the company’s website and/or to follow the company’s Twitter account:

Website: https://cgrowthcapital.com

Twitter: @CGRAOTC

Contact: info@cgrowthcapital.com

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels: Twitter: @CGRAOTC