Actelis Receives Orders for Its Hybrid Copper Networking Solutions To Expedite IoT Modernization of Major Highway and Rail Systems Throughout Japan

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”) a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for wide area IoT applications, today announced that it has received several recent orders to deploy its hybrid fiber-copper networking solution to support IoT connectivity for major highway and rail systems in Japan. Actelis continues its momentum in the Asia-Pacific region where, as previously reported, the Company recently announced the appointment of Tzachy Givaty as Regional Vice President to lead the Company’s regional business development and channel partner expansion efforts.

The projects for Japanese highways and railways are being deployed in conjunction with Actelis’ local channel partner, Hytec Inter, an industry leading distributor and developer of communications and networking equipment in Japan. Supported by a highly experienced world-class technical engineering team, Hytec delivers and provides full lifecycle support for premium end-to-end solutions in the government, defense and industrial market sectors.

“As traffic and rail systems continue to expand and become more intelligent, we know how important it is to reliably and securely transmit data for the IoT devices connected to these networks,” said Tuvia Barlev, chairman and CEO of Actelis. “Actelis very much appreciates the trust that Hytec and its clients have put in our company, allowing us to play a key role in the modernization of their critical programs.”

Actelis’ solutions for highway and rail systems in Japan are utilized for video surveillance connectivity, improving safety, security, and traffic management. Actelis’ cyber and weather hardened network switches and aggregation devices boost the performance of existing wiring within communications networks, enabling and extending instant fiber-grade performance. The data collected by surveillance cameras is aggregated and transported back to operations centers for real-time monitoring and decision making.

Capable of delivering Fiber-Grade networking services over either new Fiber or existing copper infrastructure, the Actelis solution modernizes and digitizes traffic and rail networks immediately upon installation, utilizing the client’s existing infrastructure. This approach allows operators to deploy new IoT devices throughout its network right away without the months of delays typically involved in trenching new Fiber in hard to reach areas and avoiding the high cost of investing in new infrastructure, while accommodating new fiber deployment at any time where economical.

The reach and reliability of Actelis’ solution are successfully proven in the industry, which is why it is selected time and again for highly visible highway and rail projects. Operators need to deploy their IoT devices in locations that are sometimes out of reach of the existing copper or fiber infrastructure. Actelis maximizes infrastructure investments by extending connectivity over thousands of miles of highway and railroad.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

