UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 16, 2023

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

HONG KONG, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2023 before the market open on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 p.m. Beijing Time the same day.

Listeners may access the call by dialing:

International: +1-412-902-4272
US (Toll Free): +1-888-346-8982
UK (Toll Free): 0-800-279-9489
UK (Local Toll): 0-207-544-1375
Mainland China (Toll Free): 400-120-1203
Hong Kong (Toll Free): 800-905-945
Hong Kong (Local Toll): +852-3018-4992
Singapore (Toll Free): 800-120-6157
Australia (Toll Free): 1-800-121301
 

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for “UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.” Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.ucloudlink.com.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until August 23, 2023, by dialing:

US (Toll Free): +1-877-344-7529
International: +1-412-317-0088
Canada (Toll Free): 855-669-9658
Replay Passcode: 4498844
 

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

For more information, please contact:  
   
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.  
Jillian Zeng  
Tel: +852-2180-6111  
E-mail: ir@ucloudlink.com  
   
Investor Relations:  
The Equity Group Inc. In China:
Alice Zhang, Associate Lucy Ma, Associate
Tel: +1-212-836-9610 Tel: +86 10 5661 7012
E-mail: azhang@equityny.com E-mail: lma@equityny.com
 

 


