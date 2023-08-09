Quisitive Migrates AgeChecker.Net to PayiQ Platform as its First Customer, Processing Monthly Billing for Verification Services 

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, today announced the successful migration of its patented AgeChecker.Net to PayiQ’s payment processing, a significant milestone in its continued evolution of the PayiQ cloud-enabled payments platform.



With this transition, AgeChecker.Net will now process the monthly payments for over 700 customers using PayiQ's cutting-edge payment solution. This development marks AgeChecker.Net as PayiQ's inaugural live customer, utilizing PayiQ’s Visa and Mastercard authorization, clearance, and settlement services. AgeChecker.Net is a specialized solution for e-commerce age verification for credit and debit purchases and serves over 1,000 merchants.

Quisitive continues its collaboration with American Express (AMEX) and Discover to finalize additional certification processes and integrate with the four major card brands. The migration of AgeChecker.Net to PayiQ's cloud-powered payment platform, together with impending partnerships with AMEX and Discover, validates the progress made towards enriching the digital customer experience—from real-time age verification to secure payment processing.

“Onboarding the first customer to the PayiQ platform is a major milestone in our continued journey to transform the payments landscape through cloud-enabled payment processing,” said Jana Schmidt, President of Quisitive Global Payments Solutions. “We are proud to introduce a new level of payments processing and innovation to AgeChecker.Net.”

“We are pleased to share that PayiQ has hit the significant milestone of onboarding its first merchant and processing live monthly payments for over 700 customers,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “This marks a critical step as we look to finalize card certifications with American Express and Discover, and subsequently increase payments volumes on the platform once completed. We look forward to building on this accomplishment as we progress through the latter half of 2023.”

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Our Payments Solutions division, leverages the PayiQ platform powered by Microsoft Azure to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

