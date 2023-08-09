Hillstream BioPharma to Present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on August 16-17, 2023

Management will present and hold virtual 1-on-1 meetings with institutional investors and analysts



Company recently announced license and collaboration expansions for next-gen multispecific antibodies for solid tumors with lead HER2/HER3 program, HSB-3215, in collaboration with OmniAb, Inc. and Minotaur Therapeutics, Inc.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: HILS) ("Hillstream" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing therapeutic candidates targeting drug resistant and devastating cancers using ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron-mediated cell death, and immuno-oncology targeted novel biologics, today announced that it will be attending the Annual Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference being held on August 16-17, 2023.

“We’ve made a lot of progress since we’ve announced the strategic reprioritization of our drug pipeline making this an opportune time to share updates with the investment community,” says Randy Milby, CEO of Hillstream. “Sidoti has fostered a strong tight knit group of movers and shakers within the micro-cap world, and we believe this group will be a good fit for understanding our true value proposition as we continue to make advancements with our HER2/HER3 program and transform Hillstream into a focused and targeted cancer biologics company.”

The Company recently announced its expansion of collaboration with Minotaur Therapeutics, Inc. and of its license agreement with OmniAb, Inc. to propel the advancement of next generation targeted Knob biologics (Picobodies™) development against HER3 and a new undisclosed oncology target. This will in turn complement Hillstream’s HSB-3215 program.

To schedule a meeting with the management team or view the presentation, please send an email to investorrelations@hillstreambio.com or visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_96493/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=SIDOTI_INVESTOR.

About Hillstream BioPharma Inc.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a focused portfolio of therapeutic candidates targeting drug resistant and devastating cancers. The Company’s emerging immuno-oncology pipeline is led by HSB-3215, a novel anti-HER2/HER3 monoclonal antibody targeting unique epitopes with a novel mechanism of action. The erbB/HER family of cell surface proteins include well-known and validated drug targets including HER2 and HER3 found in multiple solid tumors, including breast, lung, GYN, endocrinological and CNS. Hillstream has a license agreement with OmniAb, Inc. to access the company’s antibody discovery technology platform against specified targets. For more information, please visit: www.hillstreambio.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimated” and “intend” or other similar terms or expressions that concern Hillstream’s expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on Hillstream’s current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are several factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; our clinical trials may be suspended or discontinued due to unexpected side effects or other safety risks that could preclude approval of our product candidates; risks related to business interruptions, including the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could seriously harm our financial condition and increase our costs and expenses; dependence on key personnel; substantial competition; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; dependence upon third parties; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Hillstream does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

“Picobody” is a trademark of Crystal Bioscience, Inc., a unit of OmniAb, Inc.