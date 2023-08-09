WorkTango Hosts Fortune 100 Organizational Culture Thought Leader and Author Dr. Jessica Kriegel for September Webinar

Culture expert featured on CNN, CNBC and in The Wall Street Journal to cover framework for creating a workplace culture that drives profitability and growth

Austin, TX, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorkTango, a SaaS-based employee experience company, today announced that registration is open for its September 27 Work Culture Webinar featuring renowned organizational culture expert and author Dr. Jessica Kriegel.

The free webinar, titled “The Culture Equation: How to build cultures that power your business & drive profitability”, is geared towards leaders, managers and HR professionals looking to build a deliberate workplace culture that drives business success.

Kriegel is the Chief Scientist of Workplace Culture for Culture Partners, where she leads research and strategy in best practices around driving organizational results through culture. For 15+ years, Kriegel has helped Fortune 100 organizations create more intentional cultures that accelerate performance and drive consistent results.

“Culture is the invisible force underlying every aspect of an organization. When the entire team understands the company strategy and a culture is in place that empowers employees to perform, this results in long-lasting alignment, productivity and profitability are the results,” said Dr. Jessica Kriegel. “As leaders, we must take the right steps to cultivate such a culture, as it ultimately fuels business growth. In WorkTango’s upcoming webinar, I will walk through the components of my proprietary Culture Equation and will cover what organizations need to do to drive meaningful change."

Interested parties can register for the September 27th 2023 1pm ET webinar hosted by WorkTango here.





About WorkTango



At WorkTango, we’re revolutionizing how the world’s most forward-thinking companies engage and inspire their people. We offer the only holistic Employee Experience Platform built for the modern workplace that enables meaningful recognition and rewards, offers actionable insights through employee surveys, and supports alignment through goal setting and feedback.

WorkTango is built for the workplace we all want to be a part of – where priorities become clear, achievements are celebrated, and employees have a voice. Learn more at worktango.com.

​​About Culture Partners

For over 30 years, Culture Partners, a leading culture consulting firm based in Temecula, CA, has empowered clients across the world to harness the power of culture. Using human industrial-organizational psychological methods, the company helps organizations achieve record-breaking results by connecting experiences, beliefs, and actions to those results through culture. Culture Partners’ management frameworks empower thousands of top organizations to realize their potential by owning their growth.







