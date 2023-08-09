Hydrogen Gas Sensor Market expected to reach US$595 million by 2028
The global hydrogen gas sensor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% to reach US$594.445 million in 2028 from US$359.255 million in 2021.
The global hydrogen gas sensor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% to reach US$594.445 million in 2028 from US$359.255 million in 2021. According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global hydrogen gas sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$594.445 million by 2028.
The prime factor driving the Global Hydrogen Gas Sensor Market growth is rising demand in the energy and chemical industries.
The global hydrogen gas sensor market is rapidly expanding as a result of rising demand for hydrogen gas detection across a variety of industries, including energy, industrial, and transportation. Hydrogen gas sensors are critical for assuring safety and avoiding any problems related to hydrogen gas leakage. The market is predicted to grow due to developments in sensor technology and a focus on industrial safety, as well as the requirement for precise and reliable detection systems. The worldwide hydrogen gas sensor market is expected to expand significantly as a result of a number of reasons driving demand for precise and dependable hydrogen gas detection systems across a variety of sectors.
An important growth driver is the increased emphasis on industrial safety in industries such as manufacturing, oil & gas, and chemical processing. Hydrogen gas sensors are essential instruments for avoiding possible risks and maintaining a safe working environment. The rising use of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) is increasing the demand for hydrogen gas sensors in the automotive industry. Toyota, for example, unveiled the 'Toyota Mirai,' its first completely hydrogen cell-based car, in June 2022. The vehicle will have three fuel tanks for storing hydrogen. The increased availability of such items on the market is encouraging the usage of hydrogen gas on a bigger scale. These sensors are critical for detecting hydrogen leaks and protecting both drivers and passengers. Safety requirements and standards enforced by regulatory organizations across the world are driving the industry to use modern gas detection technology. The deployment of hydrogen gas sensors to satisfy safety criteria is being driven by compliance with these rules. Furthermore, due to its uses in hydrogen generation, storage, and distribution, the energy and chemical sectors are seeing an increase in demand for hydrogen gas sensors.
As hydrogen develops in popularity as a clean and adaptable energy carrier, the necessity for reliable gas leak detection and prevention becomes critical. Sensor technology developments, such as increased sensitivity, quicker reaction times, and greater accuracy, are driving the development of more efficient and reliable hydrogen gas sensors, propelling market expansion. Demand for hydrogen gas sensors in energy production and storage applications is increasing as renewable energy sources, particularly green hydrogen generation, develop. The drive to greener and more sustainable energy solutions is pushing investments in hydrogen-related infrastructure, resulting in greater use of hydrogen gas sensors in a variety of applications. So, the global hydrogen gas sensor market is being propelled ahead by a mix of safety concerns, technical breakthroughs, regulatory demands, and the rise of hydrogen-related businesses.
The global hydrogen gas sensor market has been categorized based on technology, end-user industry, and geography. The market has been segmented based on technology into electrochemical, metal oxide semiconductors, catalytic, optical, and others. End-user industry is further classified into automotive, oil & gas, healthcare, aerospace, and others.
By region, North America dominates the global hydrogen gas sensor market. The region's supremacy may be linked to reasons such as tight safety requirements across sectors, the existence of hydrogen fuel cell car manufacturers, and an increasing emphasis on renewable energy solutions. The United States and Canada, in particular, are seeing an increase in the use of hydrogen gas sensors in industries such as manufacturing, transportation, and energy. Furthermore, sensor technology improvements and a robust industrial infrastructure add to North America's dominance in the hydrogen gas sensor market.
As a part of the report, the key companies operating in the global hydrogen gas sensor market that have been covered include Nissha FIS, Inc., Membrapor, Figaro Engineering Inc., Aeroqual, Makel Engineering, Inc., Nexceris, Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., SGX Sensortech, and SENKO International Inc.
The market report segments the global hydrogen gas sensor market on the following basis
• By Technology
o Electrochemical
o Metal Oxide Semiconductor
o Catalytic
o Optical
o Others
• By End-User Industry
o Automotive
o Oil and Gas
o Healthcare
o Aerospace
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
• Asia Pacific
o China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Others
