Acquaintance with the progress of construction works in the building of ST-4 emergency gates at "Rogun" HPP

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - On August 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Prime Minister of the country, Kokhir Rasulzoda, visited the "Rogun" hydroelectric power plant to get acquainted with the progress of construction works.

First of all, President Emomali Rahmon got acquainted with the progress of construction works in the building of the emergency-repair gates of the construction tunnel of the fourth layer.

The building of emergency-repair gates of the fourth layer is located at the level of 1088 meters above sea level, and its length is 79.4 meters. In this construction site, 30 people work in two shifts, they perform cementation, installation of steel and welding on time and with high quality.

The President of the country was informed that 95 percent of the cementing works in the construction of the emergency-repair gates of the construction tunnel of the fourth layer have been completed so far. Concrete laying works in the amount of 25 thousand 209 cubic meters have been accomplished.

Work on the construction tunnel of the fourth layer started in 2018. The tunnel, excluding the exit, is 1770 meters long and has a diameter of 15 meters. The water carrying capacity of the construction tunnel of the fourth layer is 3500 cubic meters per second.

The construction and assembly works of this facility are carried out by the contractor - "Tojikgidromontazh" Open Joint Stock Company.

At the moment, the iron ore cladding works have been fully completed.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, while getting familiar with the progress of works in the building of the emergency-repair gates of the construction tunnel of the fourth layer, had a sincere conversation with officials and specialists, and drew their attention to the acceleration of cementing works and installation of hydromechanical equipment.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon visited the construction works at the "Yonakhsh" site of the construction tunnel of the fourth layer at the "Rogun" hydropower plant.

The works of assembly and installation of steel and reinforcement and cementing were carried out with the use of equipment and experience and professionalism of specialists in the area of "Yonakhsh" of the construction tunnel of the fourth layer within the scope of the plan and in accordance with the industry norms.

According to the project, 1090 tons of iron ore will be installed at the construction site. Engineers and workers performed the installation of steel, reinforcement and welding works within the specified time. Now welding and cementing works are being carried out at a high speed.

The "Rogun" hydroelectric power plant is considered one of the largest hydropower facilities of the Republic of Tajikistan, and in the future it will ensure the development and growth of all important sectors of the country's economy.

In the continuation of the visit, the Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon got acquainted with the process of works completed up to now and the continuation of installation of mechanical and reinforcing equipment in the bifurcation of the construction tunnel of the fourth layer.

As a result of the correct implementation of the activity, the workers were able to complete the volume of concrete works within the plan in the amount of 89 thousand 770 cubic meters. To date, the completed volume of concrete works includes 35 thousand 569 cubic meters.

President Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the process of works carried out in the building of emergency-experimental gates of the construction tunnel of the fourth layer, the area of "Yonakhsh" and the bifurcation of the said tunnel, expressed his satisfaction, and instructed officials to carry out the remaining works in time and in accordance with the construction requirements in the future.