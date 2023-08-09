Antipsychotic Drugs Market Expected to Reach $26,041.00 Million by 2030 | CAGR 8.0%

Antipsychotic Drugs 2030

Antipsychotic drugs market provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Antipsychotic is a class of medication used to treat psychosis, including hallucinations, delusions, paranoia, or disordered thought, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder. It is also used to treat Alzheimer's and other memory-related diseases. Antipsychotic drugs act by controlling production of dopamine in the brain. Major factors that contribute toward the market growth include rise in funding by private & government organizations to mental health treatment and increase in service areas of mental disorder. Surge in awareness about the benefits associated with telehealth and tele-psychiatry, especially in developed countries, is resulting in key investments directed toward these platforms. However, rise in cost of mental health programs and substance abuse is expected to hamper the market growth. Conversely, unmet medical needs in emerging nations are expected to provide a lucrative opportunity in the market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Eli Lily and Company, AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

The global market for antipsychotic drugs is anticipated to witness positive growth trends, owing to strong increase in the prevalence of psychotic disorders. This increase in the number of patient pools across the globe is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study, there is an increasing disease burden due to schizophrenia globally, especially in middle-income countries and low-income countries.

According to the data published by Medscape in 2019, lifelong prevalence rate of bipolar disorder was estimated to be 0.3–1.5%. However, in recent years, the prevalence of the bipolar disorder has increased substantially. This has led several pharmaceutical companies to engage in R&D of antipsychotic medications, leading to new product launches. Such factors are expected to drive growth of the global antipsychotic drugs market during the forecast period

A substantial proportion of the global patient base suffers from psychotic disorders, including various types of schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, and unipolar depression or major depressive disorders. Efficiency of drugs used in the treatment of these psychotic disorders is of utmost importance. It has led to strong demand for safer and highly efficient drugs for treatment of psychotic disorders. According to the American Psychiatric Association (APA), in 2018, approximately 1 in 24 individuals are anticipated to suffer from serious mental disorders, including serious psychotic disorders. This increase in awareness, combined with introduction of new antipsychotic drugs based on innovative R&D, is expected to drive the market growth.

North America was the largest shareholder in the global antipsychotic drugs market in 2020, owing to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, surge in adoption of mental healthcare services, increase in geriatric population, and rise in prevalence of mental diseases. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in health awareness, development in healthcare infrastructure, and rise in number of hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities.

