Inspection of the progress of work at the AST-3 approach tunnel of the Rogun HPP

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - On August 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, got familiar with the progress of work at the AST-3 approach tunnel of the Rogun HPP.

This tunnel is located at an altitude of 1043 meters above sea level and has a length of 387 meters. Currently, the "Tajikhydroelectromontazh" OJSC is carrying out tunneling work and temporary reinforcement. Attracting highly qualified workers and specialists, advancing the construction process according to the requirements contributed to the performance of work in accordance with the prescribed standards.

The design volume of tunneling works is 22,163 cubic meters. To date, the work performed is more than 12 thousand cubic meters, and the remaining tunneling work is 10,136 cubic meters.

The head of state Emomali Rahmon instructed employees, specialists and responsible persons to effectively use the available opportunities, strengthen the construction process and complete the work within the established project timeframe.

On branch "A" of the construction tunnel of the 4th level, tunneling work and temporary reinforcement in the amount of 128,401 cubic meters were completed. To perform the work, modern methods and highly qualified specialists are involved.

The head of state Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the work of the builders and emphasized the important role of the Rogun hydroelectric power plant for the bright future of Tajikistan.

Currently, the installation of anchors, grouting and concrete work is carried out by the "Tajikhydroelectromontazh" OJSC.

The construction of the Rogun HPP is the basis for the accelerated socio-economic development of the country. With this in mind, the employees and specialists of this major building of the century set themselves the goal of fulfilling their obligations in a quality manner in accordance with the requirements.

Also, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, inspected the condition of the building of the emergency-repair gate and the main construction tunnel of the 4th level.

The facility is located at an altitude of 1099 meters above sea level and has a length of 70 meters, a width of 18 meters and a height of 22 meters.

Work at the facility is carried out by the "Tajikhydroelectromontazh" OJSC.

The main task of the facility is to regulate the activity of the facility in the required periods.

In the grouting and drainage tunnel, structural concreting is carried out by workers and specialists of the "Tajikhydroelectromontazh" OJSC.

Tunneling works amount to 29,885 cubic meters, concreting works - 347 cubic meters. Currently, a bunch of reinforcement is being carried out to continue the work on concreting. The quality of work is monitored daily and carried out in accordance with the requirements.

The length of the grouting and drainage tunnel according to the project is 605 meters, this tunnel serves to complete the grouting work on sealing and drainage.

The construction of the Rogun hydroelectric power plant makes a great contribution to achieving complete energy independence, and the workers and responsible persons of this huge building of the century, observing the necessary conditions on the creative site, sincerely contribute to the completion of fundamental work with a high sense of patriotism.