Opening of a canteen of "Tajikhydroelectromontazh" OJSC at the "Rogun" HPP

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - On August 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned a canteen of the "Tajikhydroelectromontazh" Open Joint Stock Company at the Rogun HPP.

The canteen is designed for 500 seats and is furnished with modern equipment and inventory. The facility meets sanitary and hygienic and fire safety requirements. The design of the canteen building was developed by the company's specialists; high-quality domestic materials were used in the construction work.

The total area of the canteen is 1 thousand 70 square meters, there are spacious rooms for cooking, baking bread, washing and auxiliary rooms. The large dining hall has 420 seats. With the creation of a new canteen, permanent jobs were created for 45 people.

On the second floor of the building there are 6 working rooms, 6 training rooms for the company's specialists and a conference hall for 45 seats. A summer canteen was also built next to this building, in which separate boilers for cooking and tanurs for baking cakes are installed.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, had a sincere conversation with the employees and specialists of the "Tajikhydroelectromontazh" and called it important to create the necessary facilities, such as a modern canteen, in the process of construction work at the power plant.

With the commissioning of a new canteen, employees and specialists of the company are provided with hot and nutritious food three times a day. Opening a canteen in an area close to the construction site saves time for employees.

Taking into account the implementation of construction work at the Rogun hydroelectric power station and reaching the level of the reservoir at an altitude of 1100 meters, during the period of flooding of construction site No. 1, the company plans to begin construction work of 5 buildings of a 3-storey hostel. The construction of modern hostels in total is designed for 1,500 people in one work shift.

The new dormitories are being built on the basis of building codes to further improve the sleeping and resting conditions of the company's employees. The hostel building will have 75 bedrooms for 4 people each. A sports ground and other necessary infrastructure are being built next to the hostel buildings.