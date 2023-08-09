Familiarization with the course of work at shaft No. 17 of the Rogun HPP

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - In continuation of his visit to the Rogun hydroelectric power plant, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, got familiar with the progress of work at shaft No. 17.

According to the project, alumina material is processed and stored at shaft No. 17. It is carried out by the Lot 2 contracting company "Webuild" with the involvement of specialists from the Open Joint Stock Company "Tajikhydroelectromontazh".

Depending on the requirements of the project, after the completion of concrete work in the core of the dam, the laying of alumina material begins from the level of 984 meters. For the processing of alumina at this deposit, modern devices and equipment have been installed in four sections of the deposit, with the help of which alumina is produced with parameters of 0-50 and 0-200 millimeters. These devices are capable of processing from 100 to 400 tons of alumina per hour each separately.

The design volume of use of alumina material in the core of the dam is 7.42 million cubic meters, 3.35 million cubic meters of alumina are filled up to the level of 1110 meters.

Specialists and workers are making efforts to ensure that the processing and storage of alumina on land are carried out in accordance with the plan. Since the start of work at this deposit, more than 600 thousand cubic meters of alumina have been processed and stored.

Construction work has been started in the breakwater well of the ST-4, HLO1 tunnels, located in the lower part of shaft No. 17, since July of this year.

The design volume of earthworks at this site is more than 1.5 million cubic meters, more than 100 thousand cubic meters of work have already been completed.

At the exit from the mudflow tunnels ST-4, HLO1 and OVS1 / 2, earthworks, taking into account the work to strengthen the mountain sheds on the basis of the project, amount to more than 1.46 million cubic meters, more than 700 thousand cubic meters have now been completed.

The slopes are strengthened by installing anchors, spraying concrete and installing drainage pipes.

On the basis of the project, 304 thousand 890 meters of AZhG anchors will be installed at this construction site. To date, 30 thousand meters of AZhG anchors have been installed.

The installation of PNA anchors in this area is 877 thousand 590 meters. The total volume of concrete solution spraying under the project is 139 thousand 54 square meters, up to now 25 thousand 365 square meters of concrete solution have been sprayed.

Now the work to strengthen the slopes of the mountain is carried out in high quality on the basis of an approved project and plan.

The "Tajikhydroelectromontazh" OJSC has mobilized at various sites more than 5,800 employees and engineers, more than 950 units of equipment and mechanisms for the construction of the "Rogun" HPP.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, expressed satisfaction with the significant activities of workers and specialists at the shaft No. 17 in the field of processing and storage of alumina used in the core of the dam, and gave specific instructions to responsible persons for further expansion of works.