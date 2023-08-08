Submit Release
New Sustainable Agriculture and Food Institute

LISAF Director, Professor Tony Bacic, was joined by La Trobe University Vice-Chancellor, Professor John Dewar AO, in Canberra to discuss the importance of the new institute to ensuring Australia’s future food security and maintaining the competitiveness of the Australian farming sector.

“The new La Trobe Institute for Sustainable Agriculture and Food sits within our world-class Research and Innovation Precinct, a core component of our University City of the Future, and connects closely with agriculture, food and nutrition infrastructure and expertise - and with exceptional industry links across the wider agriculture, food and health and wellness sectors,” Professor Dewar said.

“LISAF is a paddock-to-gut initiative, underpinned by large research collaborations that La Trobe has with industry.”

According to Professor Bacic, LISAF’s programs aim to deliver quality food and plant-based medicines to consumers; real competitive advantages to industry, and climate resilience and value-add to agricultural outputs for the nation.

“At a time when Australia and the world face real issues of food insecurity, a world-class centre devoted to improving the quality, nutritional value and climate resilience of our global agricultural system has never been more needed; LISAF will be at the forefront of that,” Professor Bacic said.

LISAF will consist of five research areas, each supported through at least one major externally funded Centre, Hub, Collaborative Research Centre, Centre of Excellence or similar.

The five areas are:

  • Farming Systems- Soils and Agronomy
  • Protected Cropping, Medicinal Agriculture and Horticulture
  • Fit-for-Purpose Seeds
  • Food, Nutrition and Health
  • Food Business and Digital Agriculture

