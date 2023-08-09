Label Printing Machines Market (New Insights Report) Size to Reach USD 10.90 Billion by 2030 which is Booming Globally with Strong Growth | Zion Market Research

According to Zion Market Research, the global Label Printing Machines market size is projected to reach USD 10.90 billion by 2030 from its value of USD 7.02 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled " Label Printing Machines Market - By Technology (Sleeve Labelers, Glue-Based Labelers, Self-Adhesive Labelers, And Others), By Type (Mobile Type, Industrial Type, And Desktop Type), By Sales Channel(Distribution Channel And Direct Channel.), By End-User (Chemicals, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Beverages, Food, And Others), And By Region: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023 - 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the global label printing machines market size was valued at approximately USD 7.02 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.48% and is anticipated to reach over USD 10.90 billion by 2030.”

Label Printing Machines Market Overview:

Label printing machines are used to print and adhere various labels to attractively packaged containers made from a variety of materials, such as aluminium, glass, plastic, and others. Label printing machines are used to create and label on exhibit, as well as efficiently label point of scale and transit packs. Labels are utilised to market products and trademarks in a decorative, efficient manner, or to provide useful information to consumers. Moreover, labels help differentiate between products in order to maintain the retail sector's branding and visibility. Labelling machines are extensively used to apply labels to cartons and packages in industries such as e-commerce.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the label printing machines market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.48% between 2023 and 2030.

between 2023 and 2030. The Label Printing Machines market size was worth around US$ 7.02 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 10.90 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The adoption of label printing automation technology is one of the main factors driving the growth of the global label printing machines market.

Based on end-use, the beverage segment holds the greatest market share for label printing machines due to significant growth in the consumption of health drinks.

On the basis of region, the “Asia Pacific” will likely overtake the global market.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global label printing machines market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global label printing machines market include;

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A.

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Barry-Wehmiller GroupInc.

Salzgitter AG

Sacmi Imola S.C.

ProMachInc.

Krones AG

GoDEX International Co. Ltd.

cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co KG

TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd.

Citizen Group

Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Brady Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Global Label Printing Machines Market: Growth Factors

One of the major factors driving the growth of the global label printing machines market is the adoption of automation technology for label printing. To increase operational efficiency and productivity, efficient automation technology is widely implemented in several industries. There is an on-going trend for premiumization in the labeling. The visual appeal can help to increase sales lead and hence manufacturers are investing heavily to offer attractive and expensive appearance to the products. Today, packaging has become very synonymous with communicating brand recognition to consumers to make a profitable deal out of it.

Packaging and transportation undergo cost reduction through weight reduction of products. Hence, manufacturers are investing in extensive research and development activities to achieve shorter print runs on thinner base materials and thus propelling the growth of the market significantly. Consumers need greater product diversity and a broad spectrum of the products.

Global Label Printing Machines Market: Segmentation

The global label printing machines market can be segmented into technology, type, sales channel, end-use, and region.

By technology, the market can be segmented into sleeve labelers, glue-based labelers, self-adhesive labelers, and others. The self-adhesive labelers hold hegemony over others.

By type, the market can be segmented into mobile type, industrial type, and desktop type. By sales channel, the market can be segmented into distribution channel and direct channel.

By end-use, the market can be segmented into chemicals, personal care, pharmaceuticals, beverages, food, and others. The beverage segment accounts for the largest share in the global label printing machines market due to significant growth in the consumption of health drinks. The food segment is also anticipated to witness huge growth due to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat food and processed foods.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global label printing machines market due to the growing economies like India and China. The rising population coupled with increasing disposable income of the people is contributing significantly to the growth of the regional market.

North America is anticipated to witness huge growth with high CAGR due to the increasing e-commerce sector and the growing regulations regarding the labeling and serialization of the products.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 7.02 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 10.90 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.48% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A., Tetra Laval International S.A., Barry-Wehmiller GroupInc., Salzgitter AG, Sacmi Imola S.C., ProMachInc., Krones AG, GoDEX International Co. Ltd., cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co KG, TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., Citizen Group, Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co. Ltd., Toshiba Tec Corporation, Brady Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Brother. Segments Covered By Technology, By Type, By Sales Channel, By End-User And By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





The global label printing machines market is segmented as follows:

By Technology:

Sleeve Labelers

Glue-based Labelers

Self-adhesive Labelers

Others

By Type

Mobile Type

Industrial Type

And Desktop Type

By Sales Channel

Distribution Channel

Direct Channel

By End-User

Chemicals

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Beverages

Food

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Label Printing Machines industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Label Printing Machines Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Label Printing Machines Industry?

What segments does the Label Printing Machines Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Label Printing Machines Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

