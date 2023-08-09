Legacy Brand BABY born® Premieres First-Ever Animated Series

Imaginative and educational five-minute long episodes are set to roll out beginning August 26

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment , Inc. (MGA), one of the largest and fastest-growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, in collaboration with Europe’s leading manufacturer of nurturing dolls, Zapf Creation AG, is thrilled to announce the first-ever original animated series from beloved brand, BABY born®. BABY born is the nurturing doll brand that parents trust and kids love, inspiring giggles, hugs, and cuddles for children of all ages and stages. The wholesome, inclusive, and premium-quality dolls and playsets encourage empathy and a world of imagination — with a little touch of magic and surprise. Now, after 32 successful years in the market and an astounding 26 million dolls sold worldwide, BABY born is taking a monumental leap forward by introducing an all-new touch point for fans and families to engage with the brand via an animated series. The series, set to debut August 26, follows BABY born girl Emma, her stuffed bear Teddy, and friends as they learn, grow, and explore the world by playing make-believe.

The highly awaited animated series set to premiere on YouTube and Kidoodle.TV, promises to entertain and engage young viewers and their parents alike. Packed with heartwarming stories and earworm songs, the BABY born series is designed to inspire creativity, teamwork, and imagination. The BABY born animated series also features an impressive collection of 19 original songs, ensuring that every episode is packed with catchy tunes that will have viewers singing and dancing along. With a total of 18 episodes and 90 minutes of content, the series offers a boundless world of imagination and entertainment for preschoolers.

“We are excited to bring BABY born's magical world to life through a colorful and creative short-form animated series," said Anne Parducci, MGA Entertainment’s Chief Content Officer, “Families will enjoy the exceptionally catchy music, fun themes and loveable characters.”

Click here for a teaser of the new series and check out the official series trailer on August 19 for a sneak peek into the enchanting world of BABY born girl Emma– including her best friend Teddy and Berta, the duck on wheels – as they embark on extraordinary, make-believe escapades. Then on August 26, the first episode of the BABY born animated series will premiere in English on the BABY born YouTube channel and on Kidoodle.TV. The series will expand to other media distribution and languages in the Fall 2023. Each five-minute episode presents a new adventure, filled with social and emotional obstacles that the characters must overcome together through teamwork and friendship. Fans will love to join Emma and her friends in their imaginative adventures including riding flying bikes, baking cupcakes, camping overnight, and swimming.

"For more than three decades, BABY born has been a cherished companion for children worldwide, and this animated series is a natural extension of the brand's commitment to creating imaginative and educational experiences. We can't wait to share BABY born adventures with children and their families,” said Thomas Eichhorn, ZAPF Creation AG Executive Board Member.

BABY born dolls and accessories are available now in the U.S. at select Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other fine retailers.

