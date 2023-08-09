Real Estate Investment Market 2022 Size, Global Insights, Business Scenario, and Forecast by 2031

Real Estate Investment 2031

Real Estate Investment Market by Property Type, by Purpose, by Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing investments by governments in industrial and infrastructural projects is the major factor driving the growth of the real estate investment market.

The real estate investment market was valued at $11444.67 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $30575.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Growth in urbanization and population drives the commercial and industrial sector, which in turn is expected to propel the demand for real estate investment in the coming years. In addition, the growth is mainly due to rise in demand for various properties such as residential, commercial, and industrial. Moreover, government initiatives to open the real estate sector for foreign direct investment boost the growth for real estate investment services. In addition, growth in technological innovations in the real estate investment industry is propelling the adoption of virtual real estate investment. Thus, this factor notably drives the growth of real estate investment market.

The real estate investment companies are focusing on business expansion and new projects as a strategy to increase their real estate market shares. For instance, in July 2019, CBRE Group, Inc., a U.S. based commercial real estate investment firm acquired shares of UK-based Telford Homes Plc. The acquisition aims to expand footprints in the UK and Europe. Similarly, Life House, a vertically integrated hotel company has secured around $100 million in Blue Flag Partners for its business expansion through the acquisition of additional hotels. Thus, this benefits the real estate investment market growth.

Based on property type, the residential investment segment acquired a major share in the real estate investment market in 2021. This is attributed to increase in number of residential complexes, and development of infrastructure, especially in emerging economies such as India, China, Bangladesh, and Africa, are expected to drive the market growth. In addition, government programs for affordable housing help boost the demand for residential properties.

By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in real estate investment market. This is attributed to the fact that Asia-Pacific is an emerging economy, where real estate market is witnessing growth, owing to increased infrastructure development projects. Further, economic recovery and rise in construction demand are the significant real estate investment market trends.

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the life & businesses of all the individuals globally. In addition, many investors' perspectives and habits changed as a result of the crisis' volatility. As the pandemic progressed in 2020, investors began to doubt in the market's prospects owing to volatility in the market and increased fluctuation in investment decisions. As a result of the uncertain future, real estate investors throughout the world have shifted their willingness to accept risks, with a higher fraction of them moving a portion of their portfolios to lower risk assets. This boosted the growth of real estate investment industry during the pandemic.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By distribution channel, the public REIT segment led the real estate investment market share in terms of revenue in 2021.

By property type, the industrial investment segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in real estate investment market size in 2021.

The key players operating in the real estate investment market analysis include ATC IP LLC, AVALONBAY, INC., Ayala Land, Inc., Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Gecina, Link Asset Management Limited, Prologis, Inc., SEGRO, Simon Property Group, L.P., CBRE, Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc., New World Development Company Limited, Colliers, NMRK, Welltower, Cadre, and Roofstock, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

