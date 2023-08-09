NurExone Announces Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (FSE: J90) (NRX.V) (“NurExone” or the “Company”) announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of a minimum of 2,727,272 units (“Units”) and a maximum of 5,090,909 Units at a price of CAD$0.275 per Unit for minimum gross proceeds of $750,000 and maximum gross proceeds of $1,400,000. Each Unit will consist of (i) one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”); (ii) one-half of one class A Common Share purchase warrant (each whole class A Common Share purchase warrant, a “Class A Warrant”); and (iii) one-half of one class B Common Share warrant (each whole class B Common Share warrant, a “Class B Warrant” and collectively each whole Class A Warrant and each whole Class B Warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Class A Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.34 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Private Placement and each whole Class B Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.48 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Private Placement.

The Warrants will be subject to accelerated expiration whereby if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) for any period of 20 consecutive trading days equals or exceeds $0.69 in respect of the Class A Warrants or $0.83 in respect of the Class B Warrants, the Company may, upon providing written notice to the holders of the Class A Warrants or Class B Warrants, as applicable (the “Acceleration Notice”), accelerate the expiry date of the respective Class A Warrants or Class B Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of the Acceleration Notice. If the Warrants are not exercised by the applicable accelerated expiry dates, the Warrants will expire and be of no further force or effect.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital purposes. The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSXV, and all securities issued thereunder will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing of the Private Placement. Finder’s fees may be payable in connection with the Private Placement, all in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and applicable securities laws.

About NurExone Biologic Inc.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed pharmaceutical company that is developing a platform for biologically-guided ExoTherapy to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who suffered traumatic spinal cord injuries.

ExoTherapy, utilizing extracellular vesicles or exosomes, was conceptually demonstrated in animal studies at the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology. NurExone is translating the treatment to humans, and the Company holds an exclusive worldwide license from the Technion and Tel Aviv University for the development and commercialization of the technology.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: +972-52-4803034

Inbar Paz-Benayoun

Adv. Head of Communications and Investor Relations

Phone: +972-52-3966695

Email: info@nurexone.com

Investor Relations (Canada) Phone: +1 905-347-5569

Email: IR@nurexone.com

