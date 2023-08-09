Mangoceuticals Partners with Greater NY Chamber of Commerce for Mass Marketing & Sales of Flagship Mango Product

MangoRx enters the NY market with the full force of the GNYCC with over 30,000+ business & civic leaders who represent the backbone of the Greater New York area

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) (“MangoRx” or the “Company”), a company focused on developing, marketing and selling a variety of men’s health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction (ED) drug branded “Mango,” is excited to announce its new partnership with the Greater NY Chamber of Commerce (“GNYCC”) to bring its flagship product, Mango, to New York as part of a major nationwide push to drive accelerating sales growth and new avenues of marketing for its core product portfolio.

New York consistently features in the top five U.S. states for most erectile dysfunction medication sales. Mangoceuticals is targeting accelerating nationwide sales and seeks to enter the NY marketplace to augment the splash it is seeing in its new Make America Hard Again campaign.

“This is an exciting time for Mangoceuticals as we partner with one of the largest Chambers of Commerce in the U.S. to drive sales growth and brand awareness and pursue new channels of market penetration in one of the biggest regional markets in the country,” commented Jacob Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of Mangoceuticals. “We have already established a strong presence in NY on a brand basis, so it’s only fitting that our flagship Men’s ‘erectile function’ medication, Mango, will be our first core product to benefit from a huge direct sales push in this pivotal market.”

The Greater New York Chamber of Commerce represents 30,000 business and civic leaders, each of whom will receive complimentary access to Mango as the GNYCC launches their new Men’s Health & Wellness committee. The GNYCC’s members and partners are comprised of entrepreneurs, small, medium size, major and international corporations, public officials, local, city, state and federal agencies, foreign dignitaries, and consulates.

In 2022, North America dominated the global erectile dysfunction drugs market with the highest revenue share of 51.7% and the U.S. sexual wellness market size was valued at USD 11.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.91% from 2023 to 2030, according to recent analysis from Grand View Research.

“The Greater New York Chamber is proud to have MangoRx come to New York and be an elite member as they seek to help so many Americans across the Country with both erectile function and the many health & wellness products they intend to release,” commented Mark Jaffe, the President and CEO of the Greater New York Chamber. “The NY launch of their flagship medication to all of our members is just the tip of the iceberg for MangoRx and the GNYCC.”

Management notes that MangoRx continues to broaden and deepen its marketing and sales footprint, with its latest partnership with GNYCC as one of many key steps to drive its nascent nationwide push. This follows recent steps including its appointment of the award winning Lucky Break PR firm, its sponsorship relationships with leading social media and podcast brands focused on the men’s demographic, such as Barstool Sports, Only Stans, Pillow Talk and No Jumper, as well as the nationwide launch of its “Make America Hard Again” (www.MakeAmericaHardAgain.com) campaign. These steps pave the way for the Company’s upcoming launch of its new sildenafil-based Mango ED product, which contains the active ingredient found in Viagra™, along with many other new and disruptive products now in the pipeline.

About the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce

The Greater New York Chamber of Commerce represents 30,000 business and civic leaders comprising of entrepreneurs, small, medium size, major and international corporations, public officials, local, city, state and federal agencies, foreign dignitaries, and consulates. It provides in-person and online weekly networking receptions, breakfasts, luncheons, seminars, and business expos.

The mission of the Chamber is to improve the business climate and quality of life in the New York Metropolitan Area for businesses, workers, residents, and visitors. It provides valuable services to individuals, start-ups, entrepreneurs, small businesses, and civic leaders who represent the backbone of the Greater New York business community.

The Greater New York Chamber of Commerce is an approved New York State Not for Profit entity. It operates under Rule 501 C 6, as an exempt organization under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code. It also maintains a charitable fund to help assist local chambers, trade organizations and civic groups under IRS Rule 501 C 3 and a political action committee.

For more information, please visit http://www.ny-chamber.com.

About Mango

Created using a special formulation featuring the same active ingredient as in Cialis™ (Tadalafil), each part of the Mango formulation plays a critical role in helping men achieve optimum performance. We believe the key to our success lies in our unique blend of ingredients, which are used in U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved drugs. Mango contains a combination of Tadalafil, Oxytocin, and L-Arginine that have been traditionally used to treat sexual dysfunction.

Mango is a prescription medication that must be approved by a physician. After an individual has completed an online tele-health visit, our network of medical providers will review and approve a prescription if medically appropriate. Mango is a rapidly dissolved tablet (RDT) that is absorbed orally. For best results, we advise taking Mango at least 15 minutes before engaging in sexual activity. Tadalafil, one of the main ingredients in Mango, typically has effects that last up to 36 hours.



About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a company focused on developing, marketing, and selling a variety of men's health and wellness products and services via a secure telemedicine platform. To date, the Company has identified men's wellness telemedicine services and products as a growing sector and especially related to the area of erectile dysfunction (ED). The Company has developed a new brand of ED product under the brand name "Mango" (think: "Man, Go!").

For more information, please visit www.MangoRx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified using statements that include words such as "estimate," "expects," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "forecast," "likely," "will," "target" or similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to; our ability to obtain additional funding and generate revenues to support our operations; risks associated with our ED product which have not been, and will not be, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and have not had the benefit of the FDA's clinical trial protocol which seeks to prevent the possibility of serious patient injury and death; risks that the FDA may determine that the compounding of our planned products does not fall within the exemption from the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act ("FFDCA Act") provided by Section 503A; risks associated with related party relationships and agreements; the effect of data security breaches, malicious code and/or hackers; competition and our ability to create a well-known brand name; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; material changes and/or terminations of our relationships with key parties; significant product returns from customers, product liability, recalls and litigation associated with tainted products or products found to cause health issues; our ability to innovate, expand our offerings and compete against competitors which may have greater resources; our significant reliance on related party transactions; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and products; risks related to the fact that our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jacob D. Cohen, has majority voting control over the Company; risks related to the significant number of shares in the public float, our share volume, the effect of sales of a significant number of shares in the marketplace, and the fact that the majority of our shareholders paid less for their shares than the public offering price of our common stock in our recent initial public offering; the fact that we have a significant number of outstanding warrants to purchase shares of common stock at $1.00 per share, the resale of which underlying shares have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; our ability to build and maintain our brand; cybersecurity, information systems and fraud risks and problems with our websites; changes in, and our compliance with, rules and regulations affecting our operations, sales, marketing and/or our products; shipping, production or manufacturing delays; regulations we are required to comply with in connection with our operations, manufacturing, labeling and shipping; our dependency on third-parties to prescribe and compound our ED product; our ability to establish or maintain relations and/or relationships with third-parties; potential safety risks associated with our Mango ED product, including the use of ingredients, combination of such ingredients and the dosages thereof; the effects of high inflation, increasing interest rates and economic downturns, including potential recessions, as well as macroeconomic, geopolitical, health and industry trends, pandemics, acts of war (including the ongoing Ukraine/Russian conflict) and other large-scale crises; our ability to protect intellectual property rights; our ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage our business effectively; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; overhang which may reduce the value of our common stock; volatility in the trading price of our common stock; and general consumer sentiment and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of the Company's products, including potential recessions and global economic slowdowns. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this release are reasonable, we provide no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks and uncertainties.

More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarter ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov and at our website at https://investors.mangorx.com/sec-filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Follow Mangoceuticals and MangoRx on social media:

https://www.instagram.com/mango.rx

https://twitter.com/Mangoceuticals

https://www.facebook.com/MangoRxOfficial



Or just click here to see why Orange is the new Blue:

https://www.mangorx.com

FOR PUBLIC RELATIONS

Lucky Break Public Relations

Sahra Simpson

Sahra@luckybreakpr.com

(323) 602-0091 ext. 704

FOR INVESTOR RELATIONS

Mangoceuticals Investor Relations

Email: investors@mangorx.com

MEDIA CONTACT

PHOENIX MGMT Marketing & Consulting

info@phoenix-mediamarketing.com

SOURCE: Mangoceuticals Inc.